Dancing on Ice's Alex Murphy stuns in poignant bridal gown at 'royal wedding' – exclusive

Alex Murphy looked ethereal in an off-the-shoulder bridal gown for her romantic winter wedding with Paul Klein on 2 December, which she described as a "gorgeous film set" while her father likened it to "our own royal wedding."

Tying in with her regal wedding venue, Ashridge House, the Dancing on Ice star wore a bespoke wedding dress by designer Kay Heeley of Angel Couture, which she said was "designed to be worn in three different ways."

Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! show Alex modelling a gown with a sweetheart neckline, a sheer plunging panel and a flared skirt that she said was "like a skating skirt," finished with a show-stopping 10-foot train. She switched up the sleeves throughout the day, modelling shoulder-baring tulle straps and long embroidered caped sleeves.

Several hidden details paid tribute to American-born Alex's family, some of whom couldn't be there to celebrate with her.

"My initials were embroidered on the inside and a piece of my mum Lynda’s wedding dress was stitched into the lining," she began, adding that YouTube's Woody and Kleiny star Paul also paired his black double-breasted Paul Wilkinson suit with heartfelt accessories.

He wore antique silver oval cufflinks that had belonged to Alex’s grandfather Mark Cirolo which her grandmother had personalised. "My grandma Marianne knew she wouldn’t be up to travelling to our wedding so at my bridal shower in the US, she gave the cufflinks to me for Paul. She’d even had his initials engraved," said the ice dancer, who won the 2020 series with Joe Swash.

While some of Alex's family were missing from the 200-strong guest list, her Dancing on Ice co-stars Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Karen Barber were among those who joined in with the celebrations.

"I was so happy to see Jayne and Karen,” Alex told HELLO!. "They were such a big part of my life when I came to this country; they adopted me."

Paul proposed with an oval diamond in December 2022

The couple's wedding took place 12 months after Paul's elaborate proposal, which left Alex tearful.

In December 2022, she dressed in a red belted jacket ready for her trip to Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland, which turned out to be the start of Paul's engagement ruse. After playing a personalised song for her in the car, which she told HELLO! she thought was "a prank", she caught sight of a white sign that read, 'Will you marry me,' surrounded by red roses.

"I wasn't expecting it. Or not even close. We obviously knew we were going to be together forever. But we had kind of mentioned that we would talk about all that stuff maybe this coming year. I had no clue, he totally got me," Alex explained at the time.

The ice skater then flew back to Boston to celebrate with her close friends and family. Describing the day as their "Boston wedding", they gathered 150 guests at her parents' house where they recreated some classic wedding features – including an archway leading to a marquee decorated with flowers, and a homemade three-tiered cake.

"It was always our decision to get married in the UK," Alex previously said. "I know that we can't get everybody over to England for our wedding. So just to have my friends and family there, in my parents' house, was so special. I've been on the road with work for the last 15 years, so it was really nice to see old faces and share our engagement with everyone."

