Reese Witherspoon swapped pink wedding gown for silk mini dress at ranch nuptials Do you remember the Legally Blonde star's two bridal dresses?

It was a special weekend for Reese Witherspoon, 46, and her husband Jim Toth, 51, as they marked their eleventh wedding anniversary.

The Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram to celebrate her relationship milestone with a series of photos of the couple, writing: "Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you." The occasion has got us reminiscing about their big day, including Reese's two bold wedding dresses.

Reese and Jim got married in a low-key ceremony at the actress' Californian ranch in March 2011, with celebrity guests including Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Kate Hudson, and Renée Zellweger.

The bride – who was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18 – ditched a traditional white bridal gown for her second wedding. Instead, she said 'I do' in a blush-hued custom-designed Monique Lhuillier dress, which featured a Chantilly lace corset bodice, a pink sash and a tulle A-line skirt.

Reese and Jim got married at her California ranch in 2011

Her kids, who were 11 and seven at the time, acted as maid of honour and ringbearer, but Reese and Jim chose not to have any bridesmaids or groomsmen. Speaking of Reese's children, one guest told HELLO!: "They were super excited to be a part of their mum's day."

Reese in her corset blush wedding dress

Following their late-afternoon ceremony, the newlyweds and their 120 guests moved on to a country-chic celebration created by event planner Yifat Oren, where Reese reportedly made an outfit change. She slipped out of her floor-length gown and into a white silk mini dress from the same designer for the evening reception, although she has never shared photos of her second dress.

The couple – who now share nine-year-old son Tennessee – met in 2010 and got engaged the following year, but Reese later revealed that she didn't plan to get married again.

The couple marked their eleventh wedding anniversary over the weekend

"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I’m gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life," she told Elle.

