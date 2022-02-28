Reese Witherspoon has an Elle Woods moment at SAG Awards – and wow How stunning did The Morning Show star look?

Reese Witherspoon had fans reminiscing about her iconic Legally Blonde character when she graced the red carpet in a gown that perfectly combined old-Hollywood glamour with an irresistibly quirky twist at the 28th annual SAG Awards on Sunday night.

All eyes were on Reese's classic black Schiaparelli pencil dress featuring a surprise baby blue satin sash that emphasised her waist and dramatically swept out into a show-stopping train. The 45-year-old actress accessorized the strapless gown perfectly, wearing dazzling white diamond earrings and a necklace featuring a huge emerald cut pendant courtesy of Cartier.

Reese completed the look with a fun Elle Woods style splash of coral pink, rocking the 'Abundance' lipstick by Bare Minerals, and wore her hair styled in gentle blonde waves.

Reese's hourglass silhouette is classic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Reese's hourglass silhouette with a pop of colour is classic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Reese was nominated by her Screen Actors Guild peers in the category 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series' for her role in hit series The Morning Show, where she shows off her acting range with her convincing portrayal of a rough around the edges tomboy named Bradley Jackson.

Other stars donned bright colours at the event: actress Greta Lee was embraced by Reese when they met, and the pair made for a delightful and colourful duo as they waved to fans.

Reese looked stunning on the SAG Awards red carpet

Greta wore a striking blue and yellow Marc Jacobs ensemble in what appeared to be a tribute to the colours of the Ukraine flag. With awards season now underway, fans will be keeping a keen eye on Reese's colourful and playful red carpet style.

