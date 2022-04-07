The One Show star announces engagement - see unique ring Congratulations to Michelle and Benjamin!

The One Show host Michelle Ackerley has confirmed her engagement to her rugby coach boyfriend Benjamin Ryan - and fans are thrilled!

MORE: 7 expert tips on how to buy the perfect engagement ring: cost, carat and more

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 37-year-old revealed how her partner popped the question during a morning stroll.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

"Nipped out for a morning stroll when this happened…! Happy Wednesday @benryan7s," she wrote alongside a selfie of the happy couple and the unique diamond ring.

MORE: 6 unmissable wedding photos of The One Show hosts

SHOP: 26 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Ben, 50, also took to his account and shared the same picture, writing: "Popped out for a stroll and asked @michelle_ackerley to pop that onto her finger. Thankfully she said yes."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to react, with Ore Oduba saying: "Awww no way!!!!! Congratulations Mich!!! So happy for you both xxxxx." Rav Wilding added: "Awwww congratulations both!!" Zoe Williams wrote: "Oooohhhhh congratulations."

Ben Shephard commented: "Wonderful news congrats guys!!" Chloe Madeley said: "Yaaay! So happy for you both, congratulations."

Michelle has got engaged to her partner Ben

Michelle has been a regular on The One Show since 2016. She has also fronted other BBC shows including Watchdog and Crimewatch Roadshow. Rugby union coach Ben has coached the Fiji sevens team - who won the gold medal in sevens rugby at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He was previously married to Natalie Peck but they divorced in 2017.

Over the years, Michelle has been open about her struggles with endometriosis but has shared that Ryan has been a great support for her. She told Closer: "Ryan says all this has been a massive learning curve for him. He's had to hear about these hormonal problems and to have him being so supportive is brilliant. Often, we'll have these conversations when we're outdoors on a three-hour walk. It really helps."

She added: "There are still questions about what's coming next for me. Will I need a hysterectomy in my 40s? Will I be able to have kids? These are things people can’t say for sure, but I understand more about my body and I feel more positive and in control now than I ever have."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.