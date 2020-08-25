It's been a milestone week for Michelle Ackerley who recently made her debut as the newest panellist on Loose Women. Looking as stylish as ever for her first week on the job, the TV presenter has been gracing our screens in floral frocks perfect for summer – and on Tuesday she certainly caught our attention in a red and white tea dress from Nobody's Child.

A favourite brand of Stacey Solomon's, who recently wore a gorgeous star-print playsuit from the brand, the label is also loved by Andrea McLean, who donned the dreamiest maxi dress from Nobody's Child earlier this month.

RELATED: Penny Lancaster dons pretty white dress in beautiful new holiday photos

Loading the player...

Reduced from £39 to £27 in the sale, Michelle opted for the 'Teresa' midi, and it's still available to shop online in UK sizes 6-16. Floaty and feminine, it features short puff sleeves, a statement V-neck, and a waist tie at the back.

Ultra-flattering with its A-line fit, this ravishing red number is also made with LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fabric which is an eco-responsible alternative to traditional viscose.

Michelle posted photos of her desk-to-daywear ensemble on Instagram

A summer staple, the brand describes it as the "ultimate go-to for weddings, picnics and impromptu party invites," and we couldn't agree more!

Not sure how to accessorise your new purchase? Why not take a leaf out of Michelle's book and pair with matching red stilettos, hooped earrings, and a statement red lip. Looking for something more casual? Team with box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag to run errands.

READ: Inside the lavish homes of the Loose Women panel

Teresa Tie Back Midi Dress, £27, Nobody's Child

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her latest look on Instagram, Michelle certainly received the seal of approval from her 9K followers. Captioning her mirror selfie: "Getting ready for another afternoon with the Loose Ladies @loosewomen @itv," the presenter received endless compliments from her adoring fans. "This dress is LUSH," wrote one. "Beautiful dress Michelle," added another. We can’t wait to see what she wears next on the show!

MORE: Christine Lampard's gorgeous M&S top is just £7 in the sale – and fans are in love

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.