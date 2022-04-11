Best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022

Maisie Bovingdon
Best wedding gifts for couples. Cute couple gifts for brides and husbands to be getting married in 2022; from affordable to high end presents, personalised treats to unique gift ideas and something for those who have everything.
Wedding season has arrived, and we are getting an influx of wedding invitations.
When it comes to weddings not only do you have to think of your wedding guest outfit, possible accommodation, but what gift to buy the soon to be married couple.
In most cases giving money or vouchers is a popular request, as it can go towards the bride and groom’s dream honeymoon after their wedding ceremony.
But, if you are anything like us, you may prefer to give a gift, as it is more thoughtful. But what are the best wedding gifts to buy?
RELATED: Best wedding shoes to buy for a 2022 wedding
READ MORE: Best wedding dress hire sites in 2022: Selfridges, HURR & more
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! EDIT Newsletter
Personalised wedding gifts for couples
A personalised wedding gift for a newlywed couple is always a great gift idea. Whether it is a cheeseboard with their names on or Mr & Mrs etched into a chopping board, or other personalised crockery for their home.
Some may prefer personalised photo frames, or albums. Whatever you decide, there are plenty of personalised wedding gift options, so you are spoilt for choice.
1. Customised name light
Custom Wedding Neon Sign Led Light, from £12.44, Etsy
2. Personalised chopping board
Personalised Olive Wood Chopping/Cheese Board, £26, Not On The Highstreet
3. Personalised champagne
Fortnum's Personalised Blanc de Blancs Champagne, £45, Fortnum & Mason
4. Personalised photo album
Personalised Couple’s Story Photo Album, £32, Martha Brook
5. Personalised Wedding Memory Box
Our Wedding Memories, £29.99, Getting Personal
Unique wedding gifts for couples who have everything
When it comes to wedding gifts finding a present that is unique, and to the couple’s taste, is a great route to go down. Often married couples receive the same gifts, such as home appliances, vouchers, or money, but something that is a little more outside of the box, or thoughtful will be most appreciated.
While some may be impressed with a spa treatment, weekend, or experience, others may be shopping for a gift that is even more unique to impress.
READ: 6 top wedding dress trends for 2022 – and the celebrity brides to take inspiration from
1. Glamping trip
Two Night Glamping Experience, £99, Red Letter Days
2. Hot air balloon ride
Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride for Two, £288, Red Letter Days
3. Wedding venue portrait
Bespoke Wedding Venue Portrait, £28.95, Etsy
4. Mini projector
PHILIPS NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector, £99.99, Currys
5. Daily activity journal
Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal for Two, £9.99, Amazon
Wedding gifts for couples who are getting married abroad
Destination weddings are hugely popular, and often more intimate with immediate family and closest friends invited.
If you are one of the lucky ones to make the cut you will want to gift something extra special. But it is worth considering the luggage allowance - for both you and the married couple - and avoiding weighty or fragile gifts, which is why buying a new Le Creuset crockery set may not be the best idea. But we have the solution.
1. Gift experience
Happily Ever After Experience Box, £99.99, Buyagift
2. Abroad wedding map
Getting Married Abroad Map, £24.99, Etsy
3. Passport holder
Mr and Mrs Leather Passport Holder, £50, HA Designs
4. Wedding sand memory jar
Destination Wedding Memory Jar, £14.95, Etsy
5. Mr & Mrs beach towel
Personalised Mr And Mrs Beach Towel, £75, Not On The High Street
Wedding gifts for couples who are on their second marriage
For the couples who have been married before, whether to someone else, or renewing their wedding vows, a gift still goes a long way.
While some will still appreciate the classic wedding gifts, some may feel obliged to opt for something a little different to treat the newlyweds too. Either way, it’s the thought that counts.
1. Dinner for two
Three Course Dinner with Cocktail for Two at The Fortnum & Mason Bar, £75, Virgin Experience Days
2. Wedding coin collection
2022 My Wedding Journal Coin Set, £30, Royal Mint
3. Pizza oven
Ooni Karu 12 Essentials Bundle, £409, Ooni
4. Scented candle
Jo Loves Shot Candle, £75, Jo Loves
5. Photo frame set
Gallery Perfect Multi-aperture Photo Frame Set, £60, John Lewis
MORE: Best wellness breaks for a zen 2022
Wedding gift ideas for couples who like to travel
We all know one couple who simply love to travel, and we don’t blame them.
While contributing to their honeymoon, or other holiday plans in the future will be well received, there are plenty of other gifts to show you know them, and their interests, and have thought about their gift.
1. Luggage set
Clifton Set, £527, Antler
2. Foldable commuter bike
Foldable Commuter Bike, £395, Velobello
3. Romantic trip for two
Two Night Break to the Lake District, £199, Red Letter Days
4. Passport and luggage tag set
Mr & Mrs Passport and Luggage Tag Set, £31.98, Etsy
5. The Adventure Challenge book
The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition, £39, The Adventure Challenge
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.