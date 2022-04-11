Best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wedding season has arrived, and we are getting an influx of wedding invitations.

When it comes to weddings not only do you have to think of your wedding guest outfit, possible accommodation, but what gift to buy the soon to be married couple.

In most cases giving money or vouchers is a popular request, as it can go towards the bride and groom’s dream honeymoon after their wedding ceremony.

But, if you are anything like us, you may prefer to give a gift, as it is more thoughtful. But what are the best wedding gifts to buy?

RELATED: Best wedding shoes to buy for a 2022 wedding

READ MORE: Best wedding dress hire sites in 2022: Selfridges, HURR & more

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! EDIT Newsletter

Personalised wedding gifts for couples

A personalised wedding gift for a newlywed couple is always a great gift idea. Whether it is a cheeseboard with their names on or Mr & Mrs etched into a chopping board, or other personalised crockery for their home.

Some may prefer personalised photo frames, or albums. Whatever you decide, there are plenty of personalised wedding gift options, so you are spoilt for choice.

1. Customised name light

Custom Wedding Neon Sign Led Light, from £12.44, Etsy

2. Personalised chopping board

Personalised Olive Wood Chopping/Cheese Board, £26, Not On The Highstreet

3. Personalised champagne

Fortnum's Personalised Blanc de Blancs Champagne, £45, Fortnum & Mason

4. Personalised photo album

Personalised Couple’s Story Photo Album, £32, Martha Brook

5. Personalised Wedding Memory Box

Our Wedding Memories, £29.99, Getting Personal

Unique wedding gifts for couples who have everything

When it comes to wedding gifts finding a present that is unique, and to the couple’s taste, is a great route to go down. Often married couples receive the same gifts, such as home appliances, vouchers, or money, but something that is a little more outside of the box, or thoughtful will be most appreciated.

While some may be impressed with a spa treatment, weekend, or experience, others may be shopping for a gift that is even more unique to impress.

READ: 6 top wedding dress trends for 2022 – and the celebrity brides to take inspiration from

1. Glamping trip

Two Night Glamping Experience, £99, Red Letter Days

2. Hot air balloon ride

Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride for Two, £288, Red Letter Days

3. Wedding venue portrait

Bespoke Wedding Venue Portrait, £28.95, Etsy

4. Mini projector

PHILIPS NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector, £99.99, Currys

5. Daily activity journal

Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal for Two, £9.99, Amazon

Wedding gifts for couples who are getting married abroad

Destination weddings are hugely popular, and often more intimate with immediate family and closest friends invited.

If you are one of the lucky ones to make the cut you will want to gift something extra special. But it is worth considering the luggage allowance - for both you and the married couple - and avoiding weighty or fragile gifts, which is why buying a new Le Creuset crockery set may not be the best idea. But we have the solution.

1. Gift experience

Happily Ever After Experience Box, £99.99, Buyagift

2. Abroad wedding map

Getting Married Abroad Map, £24.99, Etsy

3. Passport holder

Mr and Mrs Leather Passport Holder, £50, HA Designs

4. Wedding sand memory jar

Destination Wedding Memory Jar, £14.95, Etsy

5. Mr & Mrs beach towel

Personalised Mr And Mrs Beach Towel, £75, Not On The High Street

Wedding gifts for couples who are on their second marriage

For the couples who have been married before, whether to someone else, or renewing their wedding vows, a gift still goes a long way.

While some will still appreciate the classic wedding gifts, some may feel obliged to opt for something a little different to treat the newlyweds too. Either way, it’s the thought that counts.

1. Dinner for two

Three Course Dinner with Cocktail for Two at The Fortnum & Mason Bar, £75, Virgin Experience Days

2. Wedding coin collection

2022 My Wedding Journal Coin Set, £30, Royal Mint

3. Pizza oven

Ooni Karu 12 Essentials Bundle, £409, Ooni

4. Scented candle

Jo Loves Shot Candle, £75, Jo Loves

5. Photo frame set

Gallery Perfect Multi-aperture Photo Frame Set, £60, John Lewis

MORE: Best wellness breaks for a zen 2022

Wedding gift ideas for couples who like to travel

We all know one couple who simply love to travel, and we don’t blame them.

While contributing to their honeymoon, or other holiday plans in the future will be well received, there are plenty of other gifts to show you know them, and their interests, and have thought about their gift.

1. Luggage set

Clifton Set, £527, Antler

2. Foldable commuter bike

Foldable Commuter Bike, £395, Velobello

3. Romantic trip for two

Two Night Break to the Lake District, £199, Red Letter Days

4. Passport and luggage tag set

Mr & Mrs Passport and Luggage Tag Set, £31.98, Etsy

5. The Adventure Challenge book

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition, £39, The Adventure Challenge

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.