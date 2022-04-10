David Beckham's moving speech at son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding revealed Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz tied the knot at the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday in a lavish star-studded wedding ceremony in Florida.

Of course, Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria were in attendance, along with his three siblings, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and young Harper, ten, who was a bridesmaid in a sweet white dress.

Reports from the reception suggest that not only did the family enjoy a fantastic celebration, but that David gave a moving speech – as did Brooklyn's new father-in-law, Nelson Peltz.

People magazine reports that David paid tribute to his family in his speech, crediting Victoria with being a wonderful mum and reflecting on Brooklyn being born back in 1999 and making the couple parents for the first time.

Nelson gave a sweet speech of his own – and it featured a very generous gesture. The billionaire mogul asked that instead of gifts, guests make a donation in support of Ukraine.

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in 2019 and got engaged the following year, a few months after going public with their relationship.

David and Victoria are such proud parents

However, they had to postpone their nuptials for longer than expected due to Covid restrictions. The delay did give the couple time to plan the wedding of their dreams, though, and with performances by Marc Anthony and magic from David Blaine, it sounds like they pulled out all the stops.

Nicola certainly looked stunning for the Palm Beach ceremony in a gorgeous long-sleeved gown with elegant lace detailing and a mesmerising sweeping veil that cascaded down her svelte silhouette.

Brooklyn and Nicola at David's father's December wedding

As well as her parents, the actresses' seven siblings were there to support her, and the 27-year-old had the sweet touch of asking her grandmother, who the star calls "Naunni", to be her matron of honour.

Family friends Eva Longoria, Spice Girls star Mel B, and Gordon Ramsay were among the other guests.

