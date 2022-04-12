Claudia Schiffer reacts to Nicola Peltz's wedding look after supermodel inspired it The bride's hair was inspired by the 90s German supermodel

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in a spectacular three-day wedding over the weekend and a lot of details have already been revealed – such as the couple's looks and the inspiration behind them.

According to Vogue, who exclusively covered the star-studded ceremony, Nicola's bridal hair was inspired by none other than 90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Hairstylist Adir Abergel, a longtime friend of Nicola's, spoke to the publication about her look and revealed her hair was inspired by the German supermodel.

"She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful," he said.

Nicola's hair on her wedding day

The 90s inspiration didn't stop at the hair, as her nails also paid tribute to the era.

"Mr & Mrs. Peltz Beckham. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltzbeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham," wrote celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, before revealing the incredible manicure bride Nicola donned on her big day, "Custom blended 90s Supermodel American Mani for the stunning bride. #nailsbytombachik #manimonday."

Claudia, 51, was quick to react to the incredible honor of being the bride's inspiration and took to her Stories on Monday.

"Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynpeltzbeckham on your beautiful wedding! Honoured to have served as inspiration for this truly stunning bride," she wrote alongside one of the official wedding pictures shared by Vogue and the couple.

Nicola's wedding nails were also inspired by the 90s supermodels

The mother-of-three was later inspired to share her own wedding pictures in her Stories.

The model married Matthew Vaughn in 2002 and the pictures exclusively featured on HELLO! magazine.

Like Nicola, Claudia also chose Valentino to design her long-sleeved ivory dress, which accentuated "the beauty of Claudia's neck and shoulders," according to Valentino.

It was made of four different types of handmade lace and featured a close fit at the hips flowing into a full, floaty skirt. The design, complete with a five-metre train, was kept closely under wraps in the run-up to the big event – the German beauty's last fitting was in London just 24 hours before her nuptials.