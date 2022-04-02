Idris Elba reveals the one song Meghan Markle requested at 2018 wedding to Prince Harry The song was a hit with Harry and Meghan and friends

The Duchess of Sussex had just one song request from Idris Elba, who acted as DJ during her wedding reception to Prince Harry in 2018 - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre'.

The Luther actor revealed Meghan's special request during an appearance co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver which airs on Saturday.

Idris took to the decks at the post-ceremony celebrations at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, and as he discussed some of the key moments from his life he was asked songs the guests were dancing to, to which he replied: “Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice."

Idris was a guest at the wedding alongside celebrity guests including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

He previously opened up about the honor of performing at the ceremony, admitting on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that the royal couple are "good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a good time, so there was a lot of pressure".

He added that it was the "most stressful" gig he's done, explaining: "This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding. This was like, you know, this wasn’t at the community hall, the reception. This was a big deal."

Idris was among many of the celebs in attendance

Elton John also provided entertainment at the wedding reception with an impromptu sing-along. "It was very, very wonderful to be there.

"To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher —it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god," he told CNN.

Elton's husband, David Furnish also had a lovely time at the wedding: "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day."

The pair wed during a star-studded ceremony in 2018

Harry and Meghan have since stepped down from the British royal family and live in Montecito, California.

They are parents to two-year-old son Archie and nine-month-old daughter Lilibet.

