What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'incredibly tactile' appearance really means The couple were spotted hugging and kissing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised royal fans with their trip to the UK and the Netherlands over the Easter weekend, and two of the highlights were their hug and kiss!

So what do their public displays of affection, which are very rare for royal couples, say about their relationship? Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton reveals all…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan pay tribute to 'strength and heart' of Invictus Games competitors

The couple, who live in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet, attended the Invictus Games in the Netherlands where they got stuck into a fun driving challenge and shared what is believed to be their first hug in public. This was shortly followed by a kiss when the Duchess of Sussex introduced her "incredible husband" to the stage at the opening ceremony in the evening, telling the crowd: "I could not love and respect him more."

In the past, they have only shared a few kisses, the most memorable of which was on the steps of St George's Chapel following their wedding ceremony in 2018.

Harry and Meghan shared a public hug

The fact they were not afraid to be "very tactile" for their latest appearance indicates that they are "a very strong unit" and "have a real love for each other," according to Darren.

On the subject of their kiss, he said: "You don't usually see this kind of intimacy from a royal couple and it's clear to see the connection between the pair. Meghan's eyes were closed and she was smiling, showing genuine joy and happiness - the same expression is visible on Harry's face and he and Meghan are touching as they both hold the microphone.

The pair showed public displays of affection during the Invictus Games

"This demonstrates that Harry and Meghan feel as strong as ever and there is no question that the pair have a real love for each other."

During the opening ceremony, Darren also noted that the Duke and Duchess were "holding hands very tightly" and Meghan was "leaning in close to Harry" while they were both spotted with their hands on each other's knees, which further symbolises confidence in their relationship.

The couple kissing on their wedding day

The body language expert added they "clearly have a strong relationship" and are perhaps more tactile than Harry's brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Harry and Meghan have no issue with being tactile in public, similar to Kate and William to some extent who have been known to share public displays of affection during royal engagements," he explained.

Aside from being publicly affectionate with one another, Meghan was also not afraid to interact with the public, which Darren said is "similar behaviour to Princess Diana."

He concluded: "Alongside Kate and William, Harry and Meghan are demonstrating a modernisation of the monarchy and on a more personal level. Their appearance at the Invictus Games suggests Harry and Meghan are clearly a very strong unit together and they’re not afraid to show the world how they are very much still in love."

