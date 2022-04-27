Inside Nicola Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's dazzling £1m wedding ring collection

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham racked up a bill of £3.5million for their impressive nuptials, and the bling on their fingers has an eye-watering price tag too.

Since saying 'I do' Brooklyn has been spotted on Instagram wearing a new stunning diamond wedding band, while it seems his wife has made a huge upgrade to her engagement ring, after showing off a completely new design. But how much do their rings cost?

Ring experts at Steven Stone have revealed everything you need to know including estimated prices.

Nicola's original emerald-cut engagement ring was a 5ct stone with an estimated value of £350,000. The new upgraded ring is even more expensive and could cost in the region of £600,000. This one is a large oval-cut diamond on a yellow gold band.

Nicola Peltz has a spectacular ring

Leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, said: "It's really difficult to make out the details of Nicola's new ring, however, it looks like it could feature a large oval stone, along with a number of other diamonds on the yellow gold band. A ring like this worn by a celebrity such as Nicola Peltz is probably going to be worth anywhere between £500K to £600K."

Since getting engaged, David Beckham's son Brooklyn proudly wore a plain gold engagement band which is believed to cost around £10,000. The star has gone all out with his wedding band, choosing an emerald-cut diamond piece. His individuality doesn't come cheap and the special ring could cost somewhere around £50,000.

Brooklyn has a blingy ring

"Brooklyn Beckham is a trend-setter known for his unique sense of style, so it's no surprise he's showing off a one of a kind wedding band," said Maxwell. "From looking at the ring, it features a full set of emerald cut stones which could have been deliberate considering his wife, Nicole, also has an emerald cut engagement ring. The diamonds look to be around 0.4ct each, making this a £50,000 ring at least."

