Nicola Peltz undergoes transformation following wedding to Brooklyn Beckham and return to LA The actress has gone back to work

Brooklyn Beckham and his new wife Nicola Peltz should be enjoying an idyllic honeymoon but have instead returned to Los Angeles, where the actress has begun preparing for her latest film project, Immigrant.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old actress praised Brooklyn for being the "best husband" for accompanying her to work at 4.33am and later unveiled her new look for the series, in which she plays Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten.

"Light brows for Dorothy," she wrote alongside a close-up photo of herself, in which her brows can be seen dyed in a lighter colour.

Of course, Nicola's loving husband, Brooklyn, was quick to comment on the new look, and called her "Absolutely gorgeous".

Nicola has lightened her eyebrows ahead of filming new series

"Most beautiful girl in the world," added a fan, whilst friend and wedding guest Venus Williams simply added several love heart emojis.

Nicola's latest TV role was announced back in February, whilst she and Brooklyn were busy finalising the final details of the star-studded $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Nicola reshared a Deadline article that announced she will guest star in a Hulu limited series titled Immigrant alongside actors Quentin Plair and Kumail Nanjiani.

Nicola will portray Dorothy Stratten, who murdered at the age of 20 by her estranged husband and manager Paul Snider

The series is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel, the creator of Disney+'s Pam & Tommy.

According to Deadline, Immigrant "is the true story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (played by Kumail), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon".

Nicola, who has starred in films such as Holidate and Transformers: Age of Extinction, will portray Dorothy Stratten, who's managed by her sleazy husband Paul Snider. She was a Playboy Playmate, actress, and, least likely of all, a key player in the founding of the male strip club, Chippendales.

Nicola excitedly announced the news to her two million fans, captioning the article post: "I'm so excited to start this project."