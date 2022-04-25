Nicola Peltz shares new wedding day pictures taken by mum Claudia moments before marrying Brooklyn The couple tied the knot on 9 April

Nicola Peltz is still daydreaming about her star-studded $3.5million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, and on Sunday she shared two gorgeous new pictures taken moments before saying 'I do'.

The gorgeous snaps, which were shared to her 2.6 million followers on Instagram, show the bride getting her hair done.

The first picture, in black and white, sees Nicole looking stunning with her makeup perfectly applied whilst her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, can be seen hard at work

The second snap, in colour, shows the 27-year-old bride with her hair in a gorgeous ponytail with her bangs, inspired by 90s model Claudia Schiffer, perfectly in place.

Nicola new gorgeous in the new wedding day pictures

"My mum took these," she simply captioned the post.

Family and friends of the newlywed were quick to reply, with proud husband Brooklyn declaring her "sexy".

"The most beautiful," said wedding guest Rachel Zoe. Her wedding day makeup artist, Kate Lee, added: "You were so right about those bangs," whilst a follower praised her mother Claudia: "Good one mum!"

Brooklyn shared a new picture of himself on Sunday taken by his wife Nicola

Adir spoke exclusively to Vogue about Nicola's wedding day hair just a day after the couple's nuptials, revealing: "She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful."

The 90s inspiration didn't stop at the hair, as her nails also paid tribute to the era.

"Mr & Mrs. Peltz Beckham. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltzbeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham," wrote celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, before revealing the incredible manicure bride Nicola donned on her big day: "Custom blended 90s Supermodel American Mani for the stunning bride. #nailsbytombachik #manimonday."

Following the revelation, Claudia was quick to take to her Instagram and react to the honour of having inspired Nicola's wedding look.

"Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynpeltzbeckham on your beautiful wedding! Honoured to have served as inspiration for this truly stunning bride," she wrote alongside one of the official wedding pictures shared by Vogue and the couple.