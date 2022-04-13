Brooklyn Beckham's secret Kardashian wedding guest – with $175k diamond outfit

Brooklyn Beckham's star-studded nuptials with Nicola Peltz saw the likes of Serena Williams and Eva Longoria descend on the Peltz estate in Palm Beach – but did you spot the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star?

Kim Kardashian's long-term friend Jonathan Cheban, 48, was among the wedding guests, and he was pictured looking dapper as he stood on a glass balcony sipping his drink.

The Food God opted for a black three-piece suit with a white shirt embellished with pearl buttons and a sparkling bow tie – and the latter was made from real diamonds! Taking to Instagram to share a better look at his accessory, Jonathan wrote: "The most over the top Diamond bow tie by @jacobandco for tonight's wedding!.. I got security don’t try it! Lol."

According to Page Six, it was encrusted with 36 carats of round-cut diamonds set in 18k white gold, and it cost a whopping $175,000.

Jonathan Cheban rocked a diamond-encrusted bow tie

Jonathan wasn't the only wedding guest to sport diamonds to the wedding – mother-of-the-groom Victoria Beckham also made a statement with her accessories. The fashion designer rocked a jaw-dropping necklace with a pendant that was estimated to be worth up to £2 million (around $2.6 million.)

Victoria Beckham wore a diamond necklace worth up to £2 million

Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills, said: "Victoria is wearing an ornate 18ct yellow gold necklace with a pear-cut diamond that looks like its 12cts -15cts. The whiteness of it indicates great clarity and so it could be worth £1.3- £2million." Wow.

She paired it with a bespoke, slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents across the bodice which was specially made for her by her fashion brand's head designer Lara Barrio.

Brooklyn was pictured with his diamond chain from in-laws Nelson and Claudia

Meanwhile, Brooklyn also showed off his new diamond chain from his in-laws Nelson and Claudia Peltz. He proudly wore the chain on his lapel, which stood out from his Dior suit from Kim Jones, while his bride Nicola looked beautiful in her Valentino gown with a statement train and handmade lace gloves, which she layered underneath her sparkling engagement ring.

With Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian reportedly planning a second legal wedding with Travis Barker, perhaps we'll get to see another impressive wedding guest outfit from Jonathan soon!

