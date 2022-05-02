Tom Parker's wife Kelsey shares heart-melting wedding clip following husband's funeral

Shortly after Tom Parker's funeral, which took place on Wednesday 20 April, his wife Kelsey shared a beautiful video montage of her late husband, including a new clip from their wedding day.

The couple exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony at Ridge Farm in Surrey in July 2018. A new video taken at their wedding reception shows the pair kissing, surrounded by their family and friends who threw confetti over the newlyweds.

It was one of many clips that made up Kelsey's latest Instagram post, alongside a video of The Wanted star Tom dancing in the living room and lying on the floor with his two young children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

"Thank you for all your kind messages today and over the last few weeks. I wasn’t sure if or when to do an interview but Tom always believed in sharing our journey so this felt right. All of your messages have reassured me of that.

Kelsey shared a video montage of her late husband

"I can’t tell you what it means to us. For keeping Tom and the kids in all of your thoughts and prayers. Positive Parkers Forever. Thank you #positiveparkers," Kelsey wrote in the caption.

She was referring to her interview with The Sun on Sunday, which detailed Tom's last days in St Christopher’s Hospice. "He said, 'I know you’re going to be OK.' He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger," she recalled.

Famous friends and fans were quick to comment on Kelsey's heart-melting post, including Michelle Keegan and Lydia Bright who simply shared heart emojis. Meanwhile, former Strictly star Arlene Philips wrote: "Oh my darling such memories of the beautiful Tom . You are incredible Kelsey," and another fan added: "Beautiful... I’m in floods… better to have loved."

The couple got married in 2018

Tom and Kelsey reportedly met in a nightclub back in 2009 when they were around 20 and 19. They remained close despite Tom going on to tour with The Wanted, and he popped the question in 2016.

This is not the first time fans have seen glimpses of their special day. Back in March, Tom shared a clip of the pair dancing and kissing, with the bride wearing a short wedding dress that fell to her knees with long lace sleeves and a backless design.

The couple shared two young children

It was Kelsey's second wedding dress, as previous photos show her looking beautiful in a floor-length white lace gown.

Tom very sadly passed away in late March after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020. Kelsey announced his passing, writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Tom's bandmates Max George, Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes joined Kelsey at his funeral.

