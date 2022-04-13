Tom Parker and wife Kelsey's relationship was a real-life fairytale The Wanted star got married in 2016

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick is preparing to celebrate The Wanted star's life next week and has invited his fans to "line the route" to the private funeral on 20 April.

MORE: The Wanted's Tom Parker's unseen wedding video with wife Kelsey leaves fans in tears

The Glad You Came singer, 33, had been married to the actress and vlogger for three years before he sadly passed away in March from a brain tumour. He is survived by his wife and their two young children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one. Take a look back at the couple's relationship, which began before he found fame…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Parker's emotional reunion with kids after three-week cancer treatment

How did Tom Parker meet his wife Kelsey?

The couple met at a club

Tom and Kelsey reportedly met in a nightclub back in 2009, and both admitted it was love at first sight. The couple, who were around 20 and 19 at the time, remained close despite Tom going on to tour with boy band The Wanted.

He popped the question in 2016 and they got married two years later.

When did Tom Parker and Kelsey get married?

In July 2018, the couple said 'I do' in an outdoor ceremony at Ridge Farm in Surrey in front of their family and friends, including Tom's bandmates and ushers Max George and Jay McGuinness.

READ: Celebrities pay tribute as The Wanted's Tom Parker dies: James Jordan, Siva Kaneswaran and more

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details of Ben Affleck's 'romantic' proposal

Just weeks before his death, Tom shared a new glimpse inside his wedding reception, which showed the pair dancing and kissing. In the clip, the bride looked stunning in a short wedding dress that fell to her knees with long lace sleeves and a backless design. She styled her blonde hair in an intricate updo, and Tom looked relaxed in a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and grey trousers.

Tom and Kelsey on their wedding day in 2018

He had clearly taken off his matching suit jacket that he had worn for the ceremony, while Kelsey had entirely changed her floor-length white lace gown.

Did Tom Parker and Kelsey have children?

The pair were married for just two years before Tom was diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma, announcing the news in October 2020.

SHOP: 14 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

RELATED: Frankie Bridge reveals wedding regret that left guests uncomfortable - watch

At the time, Tom and Kelsey had already welcomed their eldest child Aurelia Rose on 30 June 30 2019, and they were expecting their second child, Bodhi Thomas, who was born that month.

In 2021, Tom revealed he hoped to expand his family in the future, but just months later Kelsey shared an emotional message with her Instagram followers to announce his death.

They shared two young children

Posting a black-and-white picture of her husband, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

She continued: "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

Where did Tom Parker and his family live?

During the 2021 documentary Inside My Head, Tom opened up about finding their "forever home".

"This is going to be our forever home. It’s important for me that obviously the kids and Kels have got somewhere nice to grow up.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen with my health over the next few years, so as long as they’re alright and they’re all good here, that’s all that matters. We’re all going to grow old together here, fingers crossed."

RELATED: Nicola Peltz's wedding dress had striking similarity to Meghan Markle's – see hidden detail

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.