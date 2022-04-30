Brooklyn Beckham introduces matchmaker in never-before-seen wedding photo

Brooklyn Beckham gave fans a glimpse at the man responsible for introducing him to his wife Nicola Peltz in a never-before-seen wedding photo on Saturday.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Nicola's brother, Diesel Peltz, on his birthday, while giving his followers a peek at what went on behind the scenes of their $3million wedding.

In the black and white image, Diesel can be adjusting Brooklyn's tie as they stand in a doorway inside the Peltz's $103million home in Palm Beach, Florida, where the lavish wedding took place.

Captioning the photo, the groom wrote: "Happy birthday buddy. Thank you for introducing me to my wife x love you man @dieselpeltz."

Over the past few weeks, Brooklyn and Nicola – who married on 9 April – have continued to reveal exciting updates from their glamorous big day, which was attended by the likes of Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C as well as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn was introduced to his wife by her brother

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Nicola shared a photo of two black flip phones, alongside the caption: "Our wedding phones and the only personal pics we took @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

According to reports, there were very strict rules for the wedding with guests on a complete phone ban, which meant no taking any photos of the impressive day and absolutely no social media.

Following their big day, the couple once again proved how dedicated they are to one another by confirming their name change.

Brooklyn and Nicola married in Palm Beach, Florida

Taking to his Instagram page to share the first pictures from their special day, the groom revealed he will now be known as Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham while his wife will become Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham [heart emoji]," the 23-year-old captioned his picture – a sentiment which was also echoed on the 27-year-old actress' social media page.

