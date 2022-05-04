Nicola Peltz's hidden wedding nod during latest appearance with Brooklyn Beckham

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham hit the Met Gala red carpet in style on Monday night, and the star-studded event saw the actress pay a special tribute to her wedding.

The 27-year-old stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a bold pink dress with a sculpted sweetheart neckline and draped cape sleeves, which she paired with matching platform heels and a small chain-strap bag – all from her wedding dress designer, Valentino.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn also rocked an ivory crepe jacket and trousers from the same designer, finished off with a sheer shirt and white trainers.

Valentino's official Instagram account shared a snap of the happy couple in their chic outfits, and fans gushed in the comments: "Gorgeous couple, their attire too," and: "Very very creative dress. Extremely creative."

The couple looked chic in Valentino at the Met Gala

This wasn't the first time that Nicola has chosen Valentino for a Met Gala appearance – back in September 2021 she looked stunning in another hot pink gown as she smiled for photos alongside her then-fiance Brooklyn. This one featured spaghetti straps and an embellished print teamed with pale pink gloves and sparkly earrings.

So it comes as no surprise that the Holidate star turned to the brand for her bridal outfit. Speaking of the design process, she told Vogue that she never really had a vision of her dream gown before. "I have not thought of a specific dress that I want to get married in. So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing," she divulged. "The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric."

Nicola's wedding dress was designed by Valentino

The finished result was truly gorgeous! Nicola was pictured at her family's $103million Palm Beach mansion on 9 April wearing a gown with a square neckline, thick straps and a large train, which she paired with an embroidered veil and handmade lace gloves.

For her 'something blue', Nicola revealed to Vogue that she had a hidden evil eye and a message from her mother Claudia sewn into the skirt of her gown, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team. "The simplicity of it was magnificent," said stylist Leslie Fremar. "We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

