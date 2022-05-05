Michelle Obama nailed this wedding dress style 26 years before Princess Eugenie The former FLOTUS' style is royal-worthy

Michelle Obama, 58, and Barack Obama, 60, have been married for almost 30 years and now share daughters Malia and Sasha, but they have revealed very few photos of their big day.

RELATED: Michelle Obama's controversial wedding outfits revealed in unearthed photo

One rare picture shared a look at the former First Lady of the United States' wedding dress, which is clearly a timeless style as Princess Eugenie rocked a very similar style for her nuptials in 2018 – 26 years after Michelle and Barack's big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most incredible royal wedding dresses of all time - which is your favourite?

In the snap, Barack's bride opted for a traditional all-white gown that featured a statement Bardot neckline, long sleeves and a fitted waist. Michelle finished off her bridal look with a long veil secured in her chic bun, a floral bouquet of white roses, oversized earrings and a pop of red lipstick. Meanwhile, her bridesmaids – which included Barack's sisters Maya and Auma – wore dresses that had a similar neckline with puff sleeves and a bold black colour.

MORE: Michelle Obama on how Presidency tested marriage: 'That was a hassle'

READ: Why Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope cried following Travis Barker's proposal

The former FLOTUS looked beautiful in her Bardot wedding dress

By comparison, the Queen's granddaughter looked stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. As she arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018, Eugenie was pictured in a gown with long sleeves, a V-neck and a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar.

However, the royal chose more classic outfits for her bridal party, which included Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy who looked sweet in white dresses with pie-crust collars and green patterned sashes.

The royal stepped out in a long-sleeved wedding gown in 2018

Michelle and Barack met in 1989 when Michelle was a young associate at a Chicago law firm, and she later revealed she was "completely shocked" when the future President proposed during a dinner date.

Three years later, they tied the knot on 3 October 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, before hosting their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Centre.

While they don't often discuss their wedding day, Michelle has made a few candid comments about their marriage. During an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, she said: "There's no magic way to make [marriage] happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."

SEE: Best photos from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.