Princess Eugenie unveils scar from spinal surgery for the first time: see photos The bride hinted she would show her scar with pride

Princess Eugenie showed the scar she has from spinal surgery in a bid to redefine beauty on her wedding day. The Princess wore a stunning Peter Pilotto gown with a plunging V-neckline at the front and back for her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, opting to forego a veil to show the faint scar she has after undergoing surgery to correct scoliosis at the age of 12.

Eugenie, who is a patron of the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital, hinted that she would show her scar in an interview with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, which aired on This Morning on Friday morning. The 29-year-old had invited representatives from the hospital to attend the royal wedding, something which she said was "very important".

Princess Eugenie showcased her scar with pride at the royal wedding

"The RNOH is a huge charity - the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital – I'm patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," Eugenie said. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that. So that's one really important one."

She added: "But separate to that, other organisations that are there, it's just very important that they get a chance to be honoured for the work that they do constantly, so it's lovely that I can share this special day with them."

The 29-year-old underwent surgery to correct scoliosis when she was 12

The groom, Jack Brooksbank, fought back tears as he caught a first glimpse of his bride, who was escorted down the aisle at St George's Chapel by her father Prince Andrew. Eugenie borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from the Queen for the occasion, which featured six emeralds on either side. The stunning design added the perfect finishing touch to her flawless bridal look.

