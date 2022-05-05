Rochelle Humes pictured in figure-hugging wedding dress to announce huge relationship news The This Morning star has been married for almost 10 years

Rochelle Humes shared a throwback photo of her wedding day on social media to announce a huge milestone in her relationship with her husband Marvin.

The couple – who are now doting parents to Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake – tied the knot on 27 July 2012 at the magnificent Orangery at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace. Rochelle revealed she was counting down the days until they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary - and it could see the pair renew their vows!

"10 years ago in July..Ready to do it all over again.." she wrote on her Instagram Stories. The This Morning star walked hand-in-hand with her new husband as they made their way up the aisle after exchanging vows.

Rochelle was a glowing bride in a strapless white Vera Wang gown with a corset-style top, a fitted silhouette and a fishtail skirt while Marvin looked dapper in black trousers, a white blazer and a bow tie. For the evening reception, she changed into a strapless mini dress with a ruffled design, slingback heels and a birdcage veil fascinator, while Marvin opted for a black jacket.

The doting mum-of-three previously revealed she would not rule out getting married for a second time after gushing about her first wedding day. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Rochelle was asked about one stand-out memory from the day, and the singer struggled to name one.

She reminisced: "It's really humbling on your wedding day, as everyone is there for you. We just kept pinching each other like 'Wow this is all of our favourite people'. I don’t think you’ll ever be in that situation again where everyone you know and love in life is all together. Everyone makes sure they are at your wedding, don’t they?"

When asked if she has any wedding day regrets, The Saturdays singer pondered: "I think what’s different is that people change in your life. There are people in my life now that I’m so close to and they weren’t at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren’t there at the time."

Rochelle added: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let's just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn’t it, 10 years?"

Marvin also has very fond memories of their wedding, especially the moment he caught sight of his bride-to-be. He previously said: "Oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything ... She was absolutely stunning."

