Exclusive: Rochelle Humes reveals her big wedding day regrets

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are one of the UK's most cherished couples – from their hit-making careers to their dream team presenting on The Hit List, and speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Rochelle opened up about her nine-year marriage and their spectacular wedding day. Although their memorable day back in 2012 was picture-perfect, the star does look back and wish things were a little different…

When asked do you have any wedding day regrets, The Saturdays singer pondered: "I think what’s different is that people change in your life. There are people in my life now that I’m so close to and they weren’t at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren’t there at the time."

She went on to reveal: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let’s just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn’t it, 10 years?"

On the topic of wedding budget regrets, Rochelle instantly thought of one thing "that made Marvin's jaw hit the floor," and that was the price of flowers.

They said "I do" at the Orangery at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace, and their venue was filled with stunning white blooms.

Rochelle went on to say: "He was like 'flowers? They die. They’ll be brown by the end of the day.' So maybe I should have been a bit more tactical and moved the flowers around a bit."

Thinking about the people getting married post-pandemic, Rochelle advises: "I would say that brides should take a look at the flowers. A lot of these places look so beautiful you don’t even need to do that much to them, it’s an old-school thing that everyone bogs down on flowers."

When asked about one stand out memory from the day, the singer struggled to name one. Simply because it was all so magical, from start to finish. She reminisced: "It’s really humbling on your wedding day, as everyone is there for you. We just kept pinching each other like 'wow this is all of our favourite people'. I don’t think you’ll ever be in that situation again where everyone you know and love in life is all together. Everyone makes sure they are at your wedding, don’t they?"

Rochelle was put on the spot about the secret to a happy marriage, and she had a wealth of knowledge to share. Compromise was number one in her book, but she also recommended: "Having a mutual understanding of knowing that you are both lucky to have found each other."

Explaining: "As much as we take the micky out of each other, which is more often than not, I know I’m lucky to have him and he knows he’s lucky to have me, and we respect that. That’s a really important thing."

Finally, she concluded that "giving each other your own space and also being a team" are two big things that help them stay harmonious.

