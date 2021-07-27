Rochelle Humes' never-before-seen regal wedding photos with husband Marvin

Rochelle and Marvin Humes celebrated nine years of marriage on Tuesday, both sharing a selection of beautiful photographs from their big day back in 2012, including some previously unseen shots!

Blenheim Palace was the location of choice for their nuptials, and they said "I do" in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The Saturdays star wore Vera Wang for the occasion and they invited HELLO! to take exclusive pictures on the day.

However, Rochelle's anniversary post gave fans a look at other previously unseen images from the day including a romantic shot of the pair kissing, an exterior shot of the breathtaking venue, as well as another look at their jaw-dropping seven-tier cake!

Rochelle shared previously unseen pictures from the special day

Rochelle accompanied the stunning pictures with the caption: "27.7.2012. 9 years ago today I became the luckiest girl in the world... and nothing's changed! You’re all I could ever want... I like me so much better when I’m with you… 9 down..forever to go…"

Fellow bandmate Mollie King was quick to comment, penning: "Happy anniversary you guys! What a wonderful wedding day it was! X," and another guest Niall Horan wrote: "What a day!!!"

Marvin also shared a romantic collection of images

Marvin's post was similarly sweet with the singer writing: "27-7-12 [heart emoji] should we do it all again next year @rochellehumes?!" The JLS star also revealed what their wedding breakfast room looked like before it was filled with their special guests, with the monochrome theme and impressive candelabras creating a very luxurious feel.

The couple visited their wedding venue for their anniversary

For their nine-year anniversary, Marvin whisked Rochelle away to their wedding venue to celebrate – what a sweet surprise!

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Rochelle was asked about one stand-out memory from the day, and the singer struggled to name one, simply because it was all so magical. She reminisced: "It's really humbling on your wedding day, as everyone is there for you. We just kept pinching each other like 'Wow this is all of our favourite people'. I don’t think you’ll ever be in that situation again where everyone you know and love in life is all together. Everyone makes sure they are at your wedding, don’t they?"

The pair tied the knot in 2012

She also went on to reveal: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let's just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn’t it, 10 years?"

We can't wait for the Humes' second wedding – in fact, we're off to buy a hat…

