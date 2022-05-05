The Met Gala gave us serious wedding dress inspiration – shop A-list lookalikes from £150

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Met Gala is always a huge event in the fashion calendar, but this year was particularly handy for brides-to-be on the lookout for their wedding dress.

While Kylie Jenner was among the celebrities rocking bridal white gowns, Emma Stone actually recycled one of her real-life wedding gowns for the star-studded event in New York City. Whether you're after a chic mini dress or a satin slip, we've rounded up the best lookalikes from the red carpet. Happy shopping!

WATCH: Met Gala 2022: All the best red carpet looks you might have missed

Kim Kardashian

Perhaps the most talked-about outfit of the evening was Kim Kardashian's iconic Marilyn Monroe gold gown designed by Jean Louis from a sketch by Bob Mackie.

If you're after a more unusual hue with a touch of sparkle and a fitted silhouette, take a look at this blush design from Coast which is a bargain in the sale.

Coast embellished dress, was £179 now £143.19, Debenhams

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's silky Saint Laurent dress would be ideal for a glam bride – and you can even pair it with a similar oversized feathered coat dress for that wow factor!

The luxe satin feel of this Halfpenny London dress is sure to make you swoon.

Halfpenny London wedding dress, £1,600, Net-a-Porter

Emma Stone

Looking for a modern, short, feathered frock? Turn to Emma Stone for inspiration. She recycled her white mini from Louis Vuitton that she originally wore for her wedding party.

We're loving this embellished Rebecca Vallance mini with a feather-trimmed hem and spaghetti shoulder straps.

Rebecca Vallance feathered mini dress, £295, MyTheresa

Alexa Chung

How pretty was Alexa Chung's silky white dress? Those who want to copy the delicate draping of her Christian Siriano gown can shop this ASOS satin off-the-shoulder dress with a full skirt.

Off-the-shoulder wedding dress, £275, ASOS

Kylie Jenner

Another eye-catching outfit came from Kylie Jenner, who rocked an Off-White gown in honour of the brand's late founder, Virgil Abloh. She teamed it with a veiled backwards baseball cap.

Take inspiration from the reality TV star's tulle skirt and strapless neckline with this Kate Halfpenny frock.

Kate Halfpenny dress, £7,950, Harrods

Julianne Moore

Grecian and strapless bridal dresses are hugely popular, and Julianne Moore combined the two with her Tom Ford dress with matching elbow-length gloves.

If you love her look, try this RASARIO silk-satin gown.

RASARIO silk-satin gown, £1,165, Net-a-Porter

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello proved how glamorous co-ords can be! She rocked a high-neck tie waist top with a ruffled skirt complete with multi-coloured floral embellishments by Prabal Gurung.

Unfortunately, you can't get your hands on her exact look, but you can show off your figure with a cut-out design.

Zeynep Arçay cut-out wedding dress, £900, Net-a-Porter

