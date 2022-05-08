Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s marriage secret is the sweetest thing The newlyweds tied the knot in April

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April this year at a lavish $3.5million ceremony in Palm Beach - and their recent marriage revelation is the sweetest.

Nicola Peltz shares unexpected insight into married life with Brooklyn Beckham

The celebrity duo made their second appearance at the star-studded 2022 Met Gala on Monday, marking their first public outing as a married couple. Speaking to GQ, the newlyweds revealed the secret behind their loving relationship and the key to their happy marriage.

Nicola Peltz reveals what could make marriage to Brooklyn end in divorce

When asked by GQ: "How's married life treating you guys?" Brookly replied: "Oh my god, it is so much fun, you know marrying your best mate… it's just the best."

"It's true, it's the best advice," Nicola agreed. "We feel like we're on a playdate forever."

Nicola Peltz stuns in dreamy sheer dress at Met Gala afterparty

The couple revealed the secret behind their happy marriage at the Met Gala

Fans were quick to react to the couple’s heartwarming interview on the red carpet, rushing to comment on a TikTok video of the glamorous pair.

"He's such a well brought up young man," commented one fan, as another wrote: "I love their energy together."

David Beckham shares unseen photo from son Brooklyn's lavish wedding

Brooklyn Beckham unveils huge new diamond wedding ring after wedding to Nicola Peltz

It’s no secret Brooklyn and Nicola aren’t afraid to amp up their PDA, leaving a third fan swooning: "He’s so into her, it's so sweet," they commented.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who changed their surnames to 'Peltz-Beckham', are nearing their one month wedding anniversary and yet a lot of details from the big day have been kept under wraps.

The couple tied the knot in April

This week, however, the couple filmed a new video for VOGUE, who will be sharing their exclusive wedding photos in their next issue, and opened up about a very awkward moment that they experienced in front of their star-studded guests.

"We got married a few weeks ago and when we were cutting the cake, half of it was cardboard, half of it was cake, and they didn't tell us what one was what, so we were cutting it together and we were trying to cut the cardboard, like sawing it in half," Brooklyn explained, whilst Nicola added: "It was so awkward."

