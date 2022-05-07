Nicola Peltz shares unexpected insight into married life with Brooklyn Beckham The newlyweds tied the knot in April

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have claimed they are already "an old married couple" despite tying the knot almost one month ago.

MORE: Nicola Peltz stuns in dreamy sheer dress at Met Gala afterparty

After their $3million wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, you would be forgiven for thinking the couple have been enjoying lavish trips and nights on the town ever since – but according to Nicola, married life couldn't be more different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

The newlyweds made a stunning joint appearance at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, an event they revealed they were so "excited" for because they're usually tucked up in bed "very early".

Speaking to Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video showing them getting ready for the high-profile fashion event, Nicola revealed: "Brooklyn and I are actually like an old married couple.

MORE: David Beckham shares unseen photo from son Brooklyn's lavish wedding

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham unveils huge new diamond wedding ring after wedding to Nicola Peltz

"We get in bed very early cos we normally have work super early so [the Met Gala] is like, exciting for us, we're going out on the town."

Nicola and Brooklyn attended their first high profile event as a married couple

She added: "Going [to the Met Gala] with Brooklyn in September and then going with him now and being able to walk the carpet with him has been so fun."

Brooklyn added: "My first Met Ball being married and having your best friend next to you makes it less anxious, less nervous. It's like our first outing being married which we're very excited about."

Over the past few weeks, the couple – who married on 9 April – have continued to reveal exciting updates from their glamorous big day, and recently revealed their first dance song.

Nicola looked gorgeous in Valentino

In another Met Gala video for Vogue, Brooklyn and Nicola admitted tearing up once they were inside the ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after hearing Kacey Musgraves perform a cover of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"Brooklyn and I were tearing up, of course," Nicola told Vogue, after admitting that it just so happened to be the soundtrack to their first dance at their wedding. "It was so beautiful," she added.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.