Carol McGiffin's trip with mother-in-law has fans saying the same thing

Carol McGiffin, her husband Mark Cassidy and her mother-in-law Marie have taken a trip to the south of France.

In a series of Instagram photos, the Loose Women star, 62, gave her loyal followers a peek inside their holiday, tagging Saint Paul de Vence – and her fans couldn't help but notice the same thing about Mark's mother. "My mother-in-law fits in to the South of France and La Colombe d'Or very well don't you think? @mariecassidy870," Carol captioned the photos.

Dressed in an elegant floor-length floral dress, Marie was pictured enjoying some tasty food and drinks with the happy couple. The last snap showed Carol and Marie grinning for the camera, and her followers pointed out the surprising resemblance between the two.

"I thought it was you at 1st glance, you look very alike. You could pass as sisters!" wrote one, and a second agreed, adding: "I too thought it was [you] Carol! There’s something very similar about [you] both."

Fans thought there was a similarity between Carol and her mother-in-law Marie

A third commented: "Omg your mother in law is the image of you!!!!!!" and a fourth penned: "She looks so like you."

Carol has also shared photos from Vence, Avignon and more locations over the past few weeks, so it's possible that she's made use of her dreamy residence in France. It boasts stunning views, a home office with a black bookcase brimming with books and a Scandi-chic bedroom with paisley rugs.

Carol, Mark and his mother Marie are enjoying a trip to France

This trip comes just weeks after Carol and Mark were in the Maldives to celebrate Mark's birthday and their fourth wedding anniversary.

Carol captioned beachside photos of the loved-up couple: "The celebrations for Mark’s 40th birthday continue in the Maldives where we are now, being literally blown away by how breathtakingly beautiful it is.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary

"And today is a double celebration because it’s our 4th wedding anniversary! We had a very special lunch in an underwater restaurant and then drank a very special bottle of Champagne. Cheers everyone! @cassola21 #maldives."

The couple got engaged in 2008 and originally planned to marry in January 2017, but were forced to cancel after Carol's sister sadly died a few days before. They went on to tie the knot in a secret ceremony during a holiday in the Thai capital of Bangkok in February 2018.

