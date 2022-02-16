Loose Women's Carol McGiffin's unexpected denim wedding outfit at secret Bangkok nuptials

Carol McGiffin and her husband Mark Cassidy got married in a secret ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand in February 2018, and her wedding outfit was very unconventional.

The Loose Women star broke the news to her co-stars a year after tying the knot, and shared her first photos of her big day. Foregoing the traditional big white wedding dress, Carol opted for a laid-back outfit including black and white striped trousers and a white blouse with a denim jacket layered over the top.

Meanwhile, her husband looked equally as casual in white shorts and a blue T-shirt as the newlyweds posed in front of a series of heart garlands holding white flowers and what we assume is the marriage certificate.

"So this is the wedding day?" Christine Lampard asked at the time, and Carol replied: "That's the actual ceremony."

Carol and Mark pictured days after their wedding in 2018

Jane Moore joked of her wedding attire: "I see you've made an effort with your outfit. That's very nice. At least Mark's shorts are white!"

Carol – who was previously married to Chris Evans – added that they celebrated with a romantic dinner. Another photo showed Mark had changed into a blue shirt and cream trousers, while Carol looked elegant in a pink maxi dress and denim jacket as they soaked up the view from their table.

"That was our night celebration – we went for dinner on the river in Bangkok. Did we have a cake? No," she said, but added that they returned to the city for their first wedding anniversary in 2019 and celebrated the occasion with cake.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary recently

Explaining why she chose Thailand as her wedding venue, she said: "Bangkok is just a place that we both absolutely love, that we've always gone to, and it just felt like the right place to do it."

The couple – who got engaged in 2008 – got married with no family or friends present after two previous failed attempts at tying the knot. "We just kept it a secret. We did it on our own, just us two, nobody at all. It had to be like that – all or nothing."

The TV star continued: "We thought 'we won't tell anyone just yet'. We liked having a secret. Then the secret carried on." They spent the following year having smaller celebrations with friends and family, and thanked them all for keeping their special news private.

