Why this week is very romantic for Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor and more royals May is a popular month for a royal wedding

What do Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa, and Queen Letizia of Spain all have in common?

PHOTOS: 18 incredible photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

These royals will be having a romance-filled week since all of their wedding anniversaries fall over the next few days. Mid-May was clearly a popular wedding date, and the celebrations will kick off on 18 May when the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Lady Gabriella will mark her third anniversary with her husband Thomas Kingston.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Newlyweds Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston leave chapel after wedding ceremony

The bride wore four bespoke outfits created by Luisa Beccaria, starting with the stunning lace gown as she said 'I do' at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, before heading to her reception at Frogmore House in Windsor.

The Queen, Princess Anne and Prince Harry were among the royal guests, and the latter also has reason to celebrate this week. Almost exactly one year before Louise, on 19 May, Prince Charles' son married his wife the Duchess of Sussex at the same two locations in Windsor.

MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor's 'unnerving' royal wedding mishap revealed

READ: Prince Harry addresses claim he and Meghan Markle didn't enjoy post-wedding royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are marking their fourth wedding anniversary

Can you believe it's been four years since Meghan was pictured in her Givenchy and Stella McCartney wedding dresses?

Meanwhile, the Middleton family will likely be looking back at Pippa's wedding, which took place on 20 May 2017. Pippa may not be a member of the royal family herself, but she did have several royals attend her nuptials at St Mark's Church in Englefield, including her nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte who formed part of her bridal party.

Pippa Middleton's bridal party included Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Finally, the end of the week will see Queen Letizia celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with King Felipe. The pair got married on 22 May 2004 in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, with the then-Princess wearing an elegant dress designed by 87-year-old Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz, complete with a high-standing collar and white embroidery.

It's likely that all of the couples will mark their special days privately. For example, Harry and Meghan formerly enjoyed a low-key Sunday lunch with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland on their first anniversary.

Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn got married on 17 May 2008

If it wasn't already an action-packed week, the 17 May would formerly have been Autumn and Peter Phillips' wedding anniversary too. The former couple – who share daughters Savannah and Isla – met in 2003 and Peter became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed when he married the Canadian management consultant in 2008 at St George's Chapel.

However, Princess Anne’s son and his ex-wife announced their separation in February 2020.

SEE: Look back at Peter and Autumn Phillips' wedding day following split

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.