This bargain Reformation wedding dress is sending brides wild

Offering everything from romantic, floaty frocks to glamorous gowns, Reformation is a one-stop shop for brides looking for wedding dresses.

Plus, it has the royal seal of approval! While the Duchess of Sussex may not have chosen the brand for her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018, she has been spotted wearing numerous items of clothing from the affordable store during both royal and informal outings.

This includes the striped summer dress she wore on Fraser Island, Australia, and her white calf-length frock she was spotted rocking back in 2016 – and the latter would pass for an informal bridal outfit.

So what's the wedding dress of the moment? The Gimlet frock is popular among shoppers, and with a fitted bodice, off the shoulder straps and a relaxed skirt with a thigh-high split, we can see why.

Gimlet off the shoulder bridal dress, £390, Reformation

It comes in sizes 4 to 16 and retails for £390, which is a bargain considering the average bride spends £1,313 on her wedding outfit – that's a whopping saving of £923. If that's caught your attention, keep scrolling to see more options we love for a summer wedding.

The 'Balsam' maxi dress is another big hit among fans, thanks to its statement tie straps and square neckline. After the brand posted a photo on Instagram, fans rushed to compliment the look, writing: "Ahhhhh SO gorgeous!!" and: "The straps on this dress are everything."

Balsam tie shoulder bridal dress, £435, Reformation

If you're after a backless gown, look no further than this V-neck silk maxi dress with sheer, lace detailing.

Chania silk backless bridal dress, £435, Reformation

Modest, elegant and ultra-flattering – you can't go wrong with this long-sleeved silk number.

Briarwood silk bridal dress, £605, Reformation

Whether you want a more unconventional gown or you're on the lookout for a chic evening wedding dress, this halterneck mini may just be the answer to your prayers.

Corinth halterneck mini wedding dress, £350, Reformation

Keep it relaxed with this floaty pleated frock with a V neckline and open back – can you think of a more comfortable wedding dress?

Rafina pleated bridal dress, £350, Reformation

