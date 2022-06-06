Victoria Beckham reveals the Queen inspired regal wedding day – photo The fashion designer wanted to feel like royalty on her big day

Victoria Beckham marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend by sharing a throwback wedding photo, revealing Her Majesty was an inspiration for her nuptials with David Beckham.

When the Spice Girls star and the former England footballer tied the knot in July 1999, they chose a Robin Hood theme with regal touches – including two huge thrones for the bride and groom.

In a split image, VB wore a pair of jeans, a white T-shite and a black cap as she sat on her red velvet chair, complete with gold gilded arms and legs. The other half of the image showed the Queen looking elegant in a white gown, cape and crown as she sat poised on her throne at the State Opening of Parliament in the Palace of Westminster in 2002.

“70 years of being an inspiration to so many! Including me, clearly! Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on The Platinum Jubilee, what an achievement,” VB wrote. Other snaps compared Victoria and the monarch sipping tea, cuddling their pet dogs and waving to the crowds.

VB shared a special wedding throwback on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Victoria and David announced their engagement in January 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999. They said ‘I do’ on 4 July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland, and the grand 560-acre venue previously hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900.

Among the famous guest list was their eldest son, who was almost four months old at the time and acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer.

The fashion designer even wore a crown on her wedding day in 1999

Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold crown-like tiara designed by Slim Barrett and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David.

Later in the day, she and David both changed into their bright purple second wedding outfits, which tied in with their purple, red and green colour scheme. The fashion designer wore a one-shoulder dress with floral applique at her reception, while David wore a matching suit.

Speaking about their lavish wedding on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, David joked that he wasn’t a fan of his choice of wedding outfit. "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking?"

