Fearne Cotton’s sparkly wedding dress featured 'something borrowed' from surprising A-lister

Fearne Cotton has shared a very surprising fact about the unique wedding dress she wore to marry her husband Jesse Wood back in 2014.

RELATED: Fearne Cotton opens up about her marriage with Jesse Wood

Like many people up and down the country, the Happy Place podcast host spent her Saturday night watching the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. The performance by Diana Ross had her reminiscing about the fact that her ‘something borrowed’ on her big day belonged to the star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars perform for royals at BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert

"When I was designing my wedding dress the talented @maggiecooke18 brought over hundreds of different sequinned cloth samples for me to choose from. One particular swathe of cloth leapt out at me. It was to be the top section of my dress.

"Maggie then went on to tell me that once she was working with Diana Ross on a TV show and Diana had asked her to lob off the end of a long sequin dress she was wearing to make it shorter. Maggie did so and then kept the end metre of cut off sequinned fabric. That was the very fabric I had unknowingly chosen," she explained next to three throwback snaps of the newlyweds signing the marriage certificate and enjoying their first dance.

MORE: Andy Carroll’s wife Billi Mucklow was a boho bride – and wait ‘til you see her dress

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals the Queen inspired regal wedding day – photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton)

Fearne revealed her wedding gown was made with part of Diana Ross' dress

Fearne wore a short-sleeved white Pucci bridal gown with glittering silver sequin detail on the neckline and an ankle-length skirt that showed off her silver strappy heels. She teamed her beautiful dress with a beaded Alice band while guitarist Jesse sported a grey suit and a bright blue tie, accessorising his outfit with sunglasses.

The couple on their wedding day in 2014

She continued: "The coolest bit is @jessejameswood late mother Krissy was great friends with Diana Ross back in the day. A few years ago we actually found a handwritten card from her in the loft from when Jesse was born. My wedding dress will forever be my favourite dress I’ve ever worn, made even more special knowing it’s part Diana’s too. [Photo] by the Incredible @rayburmiston."

Diana Ross performed at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert

Even Fearne’s celebrity pals were delighted to hear the sentimental backstory to her bridal outfit. Jamie Oliver was among the first to comment: "Very cool dress," while Zoe Ball added: "What a beautiful story Fearne, love it." Harry Judd’s wife Izzy commented: "Love this," and another fan remarked: “Love this story behind your dress - makes it that little bit more special xxx."

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ married musician Jesse, whose father is Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood, at Richmond Registry Office in southwest London. They were joined by a star-studded guest list including Holly Willoughby, Keith Lemon, Dermot O'Leary, Tom Fletcher and Denise Van Outen.

SHOP: 33 best short wedding dresses for 2022 brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.