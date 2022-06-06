Andy Carroll’s wife Billi Mucklow was a boho bride – and wait ‘til you see her dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Billi Mucklow was the most beautiful bride when she married Andy Carroll on Sunday 5 June – but her wedding dress may have come as a surprise to some.

RELATED: Natalie Anderson surprises husband with vow renewal in the Maldives - EXCLUSIVE

The Only Way is Essex star, 34, and the footballer, 33, exchanged vows at Hampshire's five-star Four Seasons Hotel. Sharing her first photo with her Instagram followers, Billi looked beautiful as she posed with her new groom in front of a large white rose flower display in the 16th-century walled gardens wearing a boho bridal outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings of all time

Her white gown featured off the shoulder puff sleeves, a ruffled neckline, and a full skirt. She added an embroidered floor-length veil and held a bouquet of white flowers, styling her blonde hair in glamorous long waves. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the Queen inspired regal wedding day – photo

READ: How Rafael Nadal's bride was inspired by Meghan Markle with second wedding dress

Billi’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section. One wrote: “What a day, you were even more stunning in real life, biggest congratulations to you both xx,” while another added: “Congratulations babe!!! You look amazing!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billimucklow (@billimucklow)

Billi and Andy tied the knot in Hampshire on Sunday

A third remarked: “Love your dress Billi, beautiful x.” In love with her relaxed boho bridal style? Shop a similar gown from Farfetch for just £671, down from £959 in the sale.

Her bridal look was very different from her fellow TOWIE stars – Mark Wright’s wife Michelle Keegan opted for a fitted strapless gown with a mermaid-style skirt for their 2015 wedding, while his sister Jessica Wright stepped out in a plunging dress with long sleeves and a ruffled skirt for her Majorca nuptials in 2021.

Shop the look:

Solace London off-the-shoulder wedding dress, was £959 now £671, Farfetch

Off-shoulder embroidered wedding dress, £375, ASOS

Mario Falcone was the most recent TOWIE star to get married in Italy in early June, and his stunning bride Becky wore an embroidered gown with spaghetti straps and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Andy and Billi began dating in 2013 and got engaged in Rome the following year. They now share two sons Arlo and Wolf, and a daughter called Marvel Mae. He is also the father of children Emilie Rose and Lucas from a previous relationship.

MORE: 20 best hen party themes to suit every bride: Pirates, superheroes and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.