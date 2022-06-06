Pixie Lott's embellished bridal dress is more beautiful than we expected – first wedding photos The singer has been engaged since 2016

Congratulations to newlyweds Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire who finally exchanged vows on Monday 6 June!

The couple got engaged at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016 but were forced to delay their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic – and fans have just been treated to their first glimpse of her gorgeous bridal gown. Pictures show the singer, 31, walking hand-in-hand with her model husband, 34, as they left Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire while their guests threw white and yellow confetti petals.

The beaming bride ensured all eyes were on her in a head-turning gown with a strapless neckline, sheer pearl-embellished long sleeves and a fitted silhouette that showed off her toned figure. Pixie wore her blonde hair in beautiful curls that framed her face, fastening the back section into an elegant updo, and added sparkling diamond and yellow gem earrings.

Meanwhile, Oliver looked dapper in a suit and black tie and the bridesmaids wore square-neck yellow gowns.

In 2019, after being engaged for three years, Pixie told HELLO! that her wedding was "definitely happening next year" and that the delay has been down to busy schedules.

Pixie looked beautiful in a pearl-embellished wedding dress. Photo: Geoff Robinson

Pixie explained: "I’ve been working on music and Oli's been working on his fashion range… so we were like 'why are we doing it now?' ... We don't want to rush it when it's meant to be the best day of your life! We just really want to enjoy the planning process because we definitely have strong ideas of things "

Of course, those plans were scuppered when the government announced the country was going into its first lockdown in 2020.

The couple got married at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. Photo: Geoff Robinson

At the time, Pixie revealed that she wanted to have two ceremonies - one small and intimate and one massive affair with 13 bridesmaids, eight flower girls and SIX hen parties.

"That's the thing, we need the time to fit in the six hen dos as well!" she joked. "I'd love to go somewhere like Vegas and just live it up and just have non-stop fun and then, afterwards, go to a really beautiful retreat to detox."

Emma Weymouth was among the celebrities attending the wedding

It's not known if she managed to pull off her six celebrations, but she did post clips of herself wearing a white cami top and matching jeans as she sipped champagne with friends on Sunday night ahead of her nuptials.

