Marc Anthony's fiancée Nadia, 23, confirms engagement – and her ring is like JLo's $4m diamond The model revealed they were having an engagement party

Marc Anthony, 53, only confirmed he was dating Nadia Ferreira, 23, in March, but they are already engaged!

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband took Miss Paraguay to Disney World to celebrate her 23rd birthday, and it appears as though he popped the question around the same time. Photos show the model rocking a ring on her left hand on the plane ride there and as she posed in front of the iconic castle, but she hadn't shared a closer look at the diamond until now.

Nadia took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the couple are celebrating their engagement party with a photo of their hands.

Marc had a black tattoo on his ring finger, while Nadia showed off a gorgeous trilogy diamond ring with a large square-shaped rock in the middle – and it is a similar style to the one Marc gave JLo.

Nadia shared a closer look at her ring as she celebrated her engagement

At the time, the singer pulled out all of the stops with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring flanked by smaller diamonds, which many outlets, including Yahoo, reported to be worth $4 million. They got married in a surprise wedding ceremony in front of 40 guests at their home in Beverly Hills in 2004, but the former couple - who share twins, Max and Emme - got divorced in 2014.

Marc and Nadia first sparked romance rumours when they were pictured walking hand in hand through Mexico City. He went public with Nadia in March by sharing a loved-up photo of the pair cuddling on a plane and writing in the caption: "May God multiply all that you wish us."

Jennifer Lopez's ring from Marc Anthony

In the latest snaps of Nadia's birthday celebrations, Marc could be seen holding a cane following his back injury, which he sustained backstage on tour.

In footage taken from his bed, he told his Instagram fans: "What's up, this is Marc Anthony. I'm back in Miami and I'm currently seeking medical attention for my back. It's that simple, I'm human, it hurts. I went to the concert, why would I fly into a country and not want to do the concert? I was really excited about it."

The model was spotted wearing the ring for her 23rd birthday celebrations

He continued: "This is more for people who are concerned. I'm going to be okay, it's just painful. I want to pray for anybody who has felt this pain.

"I'm going to be back soon, better than ever, but I just had to address this. Thank you for your well wishes, stay safe."

We'll keep our fingers crossed that Marc recovers soon, especially since he has a wedding to plan.

