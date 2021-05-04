Queen Maxima's engagement ring is just like Princess Eugenie's The royal got engaged in 2001

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands announced their engagement on 30 March 2001 – and the royal was given a spectacular ring.

When he popped the question, the then Prince of Orange chose an impressive white gold engagement ring encrusted with sparkling gems from jewellery house Steltman for his future bride.

It featured a unique oval orange diamond at the centre flanked by two emerald-cut diamonds – which has symbolic significance as it was a subtle nod to the national colour of the Netherlands.

Royal fans first caught a glimpse of the unusual ring back in 2001, but Maxima has been spotted wearing it on both her right and left hand for royal engagements since then.

It is thought that this could be because it is tradition for the bride and groom to wear their rings on both hands in some European countries. Another theory is that it represents the blended traditions of Maxima and Willem-Alexander's Catholic and Protestant backgrounds.

Queen Maxima's engagement ring has an orange diamond

Some eagle-eyed fans may also have noted the similarities between Queen Maxima and Princess Eugenie's coloured engagement rings, both of which have orange tones.

Eugenie's striking ring, chosen by Jack Brooksbank in 2018, contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, which gives a beautiful pinkish-orange glow.

Princess Eugenie's ring has a pinkish-orange glow

Speaking about Eugenie's precious piece of jewellery, which contains the rarest of all sapphires which usually come from Sri Lanka, the Natural Sapphire Company said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a lotus blossom, the pinkish orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander got married in 2002

A little under a year after Queen Beatrix announced their official engagement, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander got married on 2 February 2002.

The bride wore a beautiful gown by Valentino which featured a cowl neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a stunning 16.4ft lace train. The former banker topped off her look with a diamond tiara and a lace veil.

