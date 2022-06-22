The Queen thoughtfully adjusts royal bride's lace wedding dress in unearthed video Her Majesty made sure the bride was picture-perfect

Some of the most iconic royal wedding photos are the official family portraits, so fans will be delighted to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the Queen helping one royal bride prepare for the special snap on her wedding day.

Her Majesty was among several royal guests who attended Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece's nuptials with Marie-Chantal on 1 July 1995. She joined her late husband Prince Philip and her son Prince Charles for the celebrations, which took place at St Sophia's Cathedral in London, followed by a reception at Hampton Court Palace.

An unearthed video from RTL, which was shared on Twitter, shows the newlyweds standing in the centre of rows of chairs, where some of their guests sat for photos. Dressed in a powder blue dress and matching hat, the Queen made her way to her seat on the front row and was spotted leaning down to rearrange Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's train, ensuring her bridal outfit was picture-perfect.

The thoughtful gesture was quickly noticed by fans, with one commenting: "How sweet is HMTQ adjusting Marie-Chantal's train," and another remarking: "Is that HM adjusting the train?"

So interesting 😁 "Making of" of the group photo after the wedding of Pavlos of Greece and Marie - Chantal in 1995 in London.



🎥 RTL pic.twitter.com/mj6Le65jm1 — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) June 21, 2022

Her Majesty helped Crown Princess Marie-Chantal with her wedding dress

Marie-Chantal's stunning gown is reported to have cost £150,000 and featured a high neckline, long lace sleeves, a fitted waist and an ivory silk skirt studded with rose appliques. It was designed by Valentino, who was also the mastermind behind Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' couture ivory gown in 2002 and Princess Madeleine of Sweden's lace bridal outfit in 2013.

To finish off her outfit, Marie-Chantal modelled a four-and-a-half metre long Chantilly lace veil with a scalloped edge, which was secured in place with her antique corsage tiara which was borrowed from Queen Anne-Marie.

The couple got married in front at St Sophia's Cathedral in of royal guests

In the snap, the guests were surrounded by huge displays of pink and red flowers which were created by Rob Van Helden – the same florist that Princess Eugenie chose for her nuptials in Windsor more than 23 years later.

Marie-Chantal and Pavlos – who are approaching their 27th wedding anniversary – have since welcomed five children together. Their eldest child, Princess Maria-Olympia was born in 1996, followed by Prince Constantine Alexios in 1998, Prince Achileas-Andreas in 2000, Prince Odysseas-Kimon in 2004, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros in 2004.

