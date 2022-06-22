Nicola Peltz shares unseen wedding photo with Brooklyn - and wait 'til you see her backless look The bride looked gorgeous in her tailored suit

Nicola Peltz donned a number of gorgeous bridal outfits over her weekend wedding celebrations, from gowns to mini dresses, but one that hasn't been seen many times is her tailored white suit.

The model, 27, cosied up to her then-fiance Brooklyn Beckham, 23, in a photo taken on Friday 8 April when they celebrated their rehearsal dinner. Shared on her Instagram Stories, the snap showed the couple twinning in their Dior suits, created by designer and close friend of the Beckhams, Kim Jones.

Nicola rocked a halterneck waistcoat with a low V-neck and backless design, which she paired with low-rise tailored trousers that highlighted her toned abs. She draped an oversized blazer over her shoulders and accessorised with a matching white Dior bag, while Brooklyn looked dapper in his all-white ensemble, teamed with a pair of Birkenstocks.

The bride shared the throwback photo to mark photographer Luigi Murenu's birthday.

Nicola shared a new snap of her gorgeous bridal waistcoat

"I love menswear and Kim is so talented," Nicola told Vogue of her designer suit.

Meanwhile, Nicola's stylist Leslie Fremar opened up about the "really special" matching suits from Kim, who was also responsible for Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz's wedding tuxedos.

"They thought it was fun and cute, and Kim loved the idea," she added. "He doesn’t often make womenswear under the Dior label, so it’s a really special moment."

The couple wore matching Dior suits to their wedding reception

Back in May, Nicola shared a better look at the back of her outfit as she walked away from the camera with her arm around Brooklyn. Modelling a delicate clasp on her lower back, the actress' modern ensemble was met by plenty of compliments from her fans.

"The last pic is timeless," wrote one, and another added: "You two are the most beautiful couple. I love these pictures."

The day after their rehearsal dinner, Nicola stepped out in a Valentino bridal gown with thick straps, a square neckline and a long statement train as she exchanged vows with Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son at her family's Palm Beach estate.

The groom looked equally as striking in another Dior suit, but this one was black and featured a wool peak lapel tailcoat with a silver chain, matching trousers, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué and jewellery buttons, and a white bow tie and pocket square.

