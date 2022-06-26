Ruth Langsford's rare tribute to 'my love' Eamonn Holmes to mark relationship milestone The couple got married on 26 June 2010

Ruth Langsfordposted a gushing tribute to her husband of 12 years, Eamonn Holmes, to mark their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The This Morning star, 62, shared a loved-up snap of the pair at the beach, with Ruth dressed in a metallic cardigan while her husband wore a blue shirt while the sand and sea stretched out behind them. "Happy Anniversary my love @eamonnholmes [bride and groom emojis.] Loved you then Love you still. Always have Always will," she simply wrote.

The message was met by an outpouring of love from their famous friends and fans, including Saira Khan who commented: "Love you both with all my heart. Happy Anniversary," and Lisa Riley who remarked: "Loads and loads of love to you both. DREAM TEAM. Happy Anniversary."

The TV stars were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen and they got married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship, sharing their special day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

Ruth shared a sweet photo of the couple on their wedding anniversary

For her big day, Ruth looked beautiful in a pearl-coloured gown by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso which featured a ruched bodice, thick straps and a figure-flattering silhouette, delicately adorned with Swarovski crystals.

But the design wasn't what Ruth originally had in mind. "When I first met Angelina I told her I wanted a soft, dove-grey dress with long sleeves and not too 'weddingy'," Ruth told HELLO! of her wedding dress.

"As you can see I was seduced by her genius design and it brought out the bride in me. I never thought I’d hear myself say this but I really do feel like a princess in Angelina's dress!"

The bride looked beautiful in a Angelina Colarusso gown

At the time, Eamonn also revealed his thoughts on his bride's outfit, which almost left him in tears.

"I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he said. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears."

Ruth was equally emotional, especially after seeing her groom well up! "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she said.

"That made me emotional and I actually let out a little involuntary sob. I was thrilled when everyone clapped, because it lightened the mood. I kissed Eamonn, but he couldn't speak, he was so moved."

