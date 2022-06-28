Stacey Solomon's clever cost-cutting wedding hack with Joe Swash is a must-try The Loose Women star is saving money by creating her own decorations

Stacey Solomon, 32, is already a pro at home decorations, so why should her wedding with Joe Swash, 40, be any different?

The Loose Women star has been putting her DIY skills to good use ahead of her nuptials, which are set to take place at her £1.2million house, affectionately nicknamed Pickle Cottage, this summer. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey shared a clever hack that will help fellow brides save a penny or two on their wedding decor.

With the help of her little girl Rose, she sat in the garden as she recycled one of her giant mirrors, turning it into a beautiful personalised sign.

In an adorable before photo, Rose could be seen peering over the edge of the mirror at her own reflection with a large grin on her face. "Attempting to do some wedding crafts and Rose is absolutely cracking up at herself in this mirror," she wrote, explaining how she is taking an eco-conscious approach to her wedding, as she plans to re-use and recycle as much as possible.

"So I'm trying to use things we already have to make bits for the wedding instead of buying new things. I'm making a welcome sign from our mirror and old fake flowers, then I can reuse the flowers and put the mirror back," she said, cleaning the surface in preparation for her crafts session.

"So I just glued some fake flowers around the edges. Gluegun glue will just peel off," she added.

She finished it off with labels from her sister Jemma, which read: "Welcome to the wedding of Stacey and Joe forever." The end result was a beautiful circular sign surrounded by white and green foliage with matching white letters - and similar styles online would have cost her around £50.

The X Factor star Stacey was clearly delighted with her handiwork, as she wrote: "It's so pretty in real life I'm so pleased with it."

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020, when Joe got down on one knee during a walk through the forest with her sons Zachary and Leighton, and their little boy Rex.

They revealed in December that they had the date pencilled in for July 2022, and Stacey has been sharing sneak peeks inside her wedding plans since then, including revealing she had chosen her wedding dress.

