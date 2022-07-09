Kirsten Dunst marries longtime partner Jesse Plemons The couple are proud parents to their two boys

Kirsten Dunst has tied the knot with her longtime partner, Jesse Plemons, after six years together.

A rep confirmed the news to People magazine but said "no other details will be provided."

The news was originally reported by Page Six who said that the couple had quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

It's been a long time coming for the pair who met while filming Fargo. Kirsten has previously admitted that they already call themselves "husband and wife," and they share two sons, Ennis Howard, four, and 14-month-old James Robert.

"We have to get married at this point," she told The Los Angeles Times as she explained how the COVID-19 pandemic altered their plans. "It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Kirsten and Jesse are now husband and wife

Kirsten and Jesse began dating in 2016 when working on the second season of the FX series.

They have shared the small screen on other occasions too, including for Black Mirror, Drunk History and the Netflix movie Windfall.

The couple share two children together

"I don't wanna do another project without [Kirsten]," Jesse told People. "It's just the best. We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul."

