Kirsten Dunst announces second pregnancy in the dreamiest lace dress - and we found the perfect dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kirsten Dunst is expecting baby number two - and she revealed the news in the most fashionable way.

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in a jaw-dropping red lace dress ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Woodstock star graced the cover of W Magazine’s new Directors Issue wearing a stunning sheer lace Rodarte dress that hugged her baby bump as she lounged on an ornate bed topped with a floral comforter and an intricate gold headboard.

Kirsten graced the cover of W Magazine's Directors Issue in Rodarte

Kirsten’s blonde hair was coiffed into a sleek bob with soft waves that oozed old Hollywood glamour.

And while the renowned 38-year-old actress also wowed in a hot pink sleeveless Armani Privé dress and a gorgeous lavender Valentino number among other jaw-dropping looks, her cover dress was a fitting choice considering Kirsten’s love for - and close relationship with the Rodarte sisters, Laura and Kate Mulleavy, who co-founded the celeb-loved brand.

RELATED: Kate Middleton steps out in stunning white lace coat at Westminster Abbey

We loved the look (we also love just about anything the sisters design) and tracked down two similar versions for less. Rodarte's dresses often retail for thousands.

Bronx and Banco Allegra Long-Sleeve Lace Column Gown, $550, Neiman Marcus

Bronx and Banco Madeline Medeline dress, $460, Revolve

Kirsten also wore Rodarte when she announced she was pregnant with her son Ennis before she and her fiancé Jesse Plemons welcomed him in the spring of 2018.

SHOP: Reese Witherspoon wore the perfect floral dress for spring picnics

The actress sang the designer duo’s praises back in 2019 when she presented them with the Designer of the Year Award at the 2019 InStyle Awards. “Laura and Kate’s creativity comes from something so personal and emotionally moving that their dresses almost feel like songs on your favorite album,” Kirsten said.

Kirsten looked ethereal in several looks including these YSL and Chanel dresses

“They are pioneers of the fashion industry, sticking to their roots and always using their home state, family, and friends as a source of endless inspiration.”

As for Kirsten’s shoot for W, that was inspired by another longtime collaborator - Sofia Coppola. According to the mag, the famed filmmaker channeled the “opulence of 1980s society hostesses” as inspiration for the shoot, captured by photographer Zoë Ghertner at a home in Beverly Hills.

Kirsten joked about the setup of the shoot, saying, "Every shot was on the floor. I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

Kirsten and her fiancé Jesse Plemons welcomed their first child in 2018

She also gushed over her longtime relationship with Sofia, saying, "It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children.”

"There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."

Sofia, 49, has two children, Romy, 14, and Cosima, 10.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.