Stacey Solomon will soon be walking down the aisle to marry beau Joe Swash, and her latest wedding update has gotten us very excited.

On her Instagram Stories, she revealed just how much work was left for the big day to go ahead – and it sounds like everything is nearly done! In the post, she explained: "I can't believe tomorrow is July. I can not tell you how excited I am that when we wake up it will be wedding month. All Joe has to do is buy a suit & turn up and he hasn't even ticked the suit off the list. Husband material right there."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares money-saving tips with fans as energy bills soar

Joe joked about how he hadn't done either of the things that he was meant to do as the pair prepare for their upcoming nuptials, prompting Stacey to teasingly label him as the "worst contributor".

And the couple were so excited for the day to arrive, that Stacey revealed that they were having an "early night" with their children already in bed.

The singer has shared with her fans plenty of videos and photos as the big day approaches and earlier in the week, she shared a clever hack that will help fellow brides save a penny or two on their wedding decor.

The pair were so excited for their upcoming nuptials

With the help of her little girl Rose, she sat in the garden as she recycled one of her giant mirrors, turning it into a beautiful personalised sign.

In an adorable before photo, Rose could be seen peering over the edge of the mirror at her own reflection with a large grin on her face.

"Attempting to do some wedding crafts and Rose is absolutely cracking up at herself in this mirror," she wrote, explaining how she is taking an eco-conscious approach to her wedding, as she plans to re-use and recycle as much as possible.

Stacey joked about Joe's lack of involvement in the planning of their big day

"So I'm trying to use things we already have to make bits for the wedding instead of buying new things. I'm making a welcome sign from our mirror and old fake flowers, then I can reuse the flowers and put the mirror back," she said, cleaning the surface in preparation for her crafts session.

"So I just glued some fake flowers around the edges. Gluegun glue will just peel off," she added.

She finished it off with labels from her sister Jemma, which read: "Welcome to the wedding of Stacey and Joe forever." The end result was a beautiful circular sign surrounded by white and green foliage with matching white letters.

