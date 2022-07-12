Strictly's Amy Dowden's heartfelt wedding gifts following health struggles

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden chose wedding gifts that were very close to her heart when she married her partner Ben Jones on 2 July.

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Dowden talks Crohn's disease health battle, emotional family mission and wedding joy

The 31-year-old dancer, who has been open about her struggle with Crohn's disease, married Ben in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in South Wales. Instead of spending money on favours for their guests, which are often forgotten or thrown away, Amy revealed they put the money towards helping others who suffer from the same health problems as herself.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "We wanted to have personal touches throughout the day, which is why our wedding favours were donations to Crohn's & Colitis UK."

Amy previously explained that she started experiencing symptoms of Crohn's at age 11, but wasn't diagnosed until she was 19. Speaking of how the disease alters her day-to-day life, she said: "Crohn's has an impact every day of my life because when I wake up, the first thing I have to think about is my medication.

The couple chose to donate money to Crohn's & Colitis UK

"My diet has a huge impact too, but I know how to control my Crohn's a lot better now," she added.

Luckily, Amy was able to enjoy a very decadent wedding menu, which included goat’s cheese tart, fresh-battered cod and chips, sticky toffee pudding, and a five-tiered cake from Zoe O’Sullivan of The Vale Cake Boutique. Decorated with fresh flowers, the towering white iced confection was made up of Victoria sponge, lemon drizzle, Biscoff, Kinder Bueno and chocolate-flavoured tiers.

Amy and Ben shared their wedding with HELLO!

Amy and Ben exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony overlooking a lily pond in front of the likes of Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Katya Jones, Craig Revel Horwood and Tom Fletcher.

For the ceremony, the bride looked stunning in a Laura May Bridal gown with a strapless neckline, a leg split and an embellished bodice. She later changed into an elegant satin gown with thick straps, a V-neck and a low back.

The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017, and they had originally planned to get married in July 2020 but were forced to postpone their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

