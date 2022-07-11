Amy Dowden's two 'Disney princess' wedding dresses were out of this world The dancer shared her wedding day with HELLO!

Amy Dowden's fans may have had to wait for years to catch a glimpse of the beautiful bride after her wedding day was delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, but it was worth it!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 31, looked gorgeous wearing not one but two bridal gowns as she tied the knot with her partner Ben Jones, 34, in South Wales, exclusively covered by HELLO! Magazine. Amy was pictured walking down the aisle at Oldwalls next to her father Richard wearing a white strapless gown from Laura May Bridal, complete with a leg split and embellished bodice.

WATCH: Inside Amy Dowden and Ben Jones' spectacular Welsh wedding (credit: John Mark)

She wore her long blonde hair in glamorous waves with a white accessory fastening one side behind her ear and a pearl-encrusted veil positioned at her crown. To finish off her look, Strictly makeup artist Lisa Armstrong gave her dewy skin, bronzed cheeks and long lashes.

"I felt like a Disney princess," Amy told HELLO! of her dress, while her new husband was equally in love with her bridal outfit. "Amy always looks stunning so it was no different to normal," Ben sweetly added.

The couple got married at Oldwalls in South Wales

Meanwhile, Amy's fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell, who acted as one of her four bridesmaids, said Amy's "amazing" outfit gave her "a real goosebump moment" and Giovanna Fletcher described the bride as "stunning" and "glowing."

The couple – who got engaged mid-rumba on New Year’s Eve in 2017 – exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony overlooking a lily pond in front of the likes of Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Katya Jones, Craig Revel Horwood and Tom Fletcher, and the latter serenaded the newlyweds with McFly hit All About You.

Amy swapped her Laura May Bridal dress for a satin gown in the evening

After Amy and Ben said 'I do', the celebrations moved to the marquee for the evening reception, where Amy changed into her second dress. This one was an elegant satin gown with thick straps, a V-neck and a low back which she wore for her first dance.

"It was a day I’d dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that," the professional dancer told HELLO!.

