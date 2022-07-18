Petra Ecclestone's three wedding dresses were just as beautiful as you'd expect The model was pictured in multiple bridal outfits

Petra Ecclestone, 33, finally shared a few photos of her romantic wedding day with Sam Palmer, but her lacy wedding dress and tiara weren't the only outfits she wore on her big day.

The model and heiress took to her Instagram Stories to share extra details about their London ceremony, including posing in a car with one of her flower girls. She appeared to be wearing a second wedding dress which included a simple straight neckline, spaghetti straps and draped detailing on the bodice.

She paired it with a large bouquet of white flowers and a flowing veil, wearing her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

Tamara Ecclestone's husband Jay Rutland shared a better look at her gorgeous gown as she walked down the steps surrounded by flower displays.

Jay Rutland shared a look at the bride's second wedding dress

She was also spotted wearing a totally different outfit as she enjoyed a romantic first dance with Sam at their evening wedding reception. The clip, which was originally shared by psychologist BaliBali Raha, showed the bride swaying in a backless gown with lace applique detailing, while her hair was styled into an intricate bun with strands framing her face.

Sam posted a photo of one of Petra's gorgeous gowns

Meanwhile, Petra's main wedding dress featured thick lacy straps, a sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette and a long train. She teamed it with a gold and diamond tiara that secured her veil in place, while her new husband looked dapper in a black suit and matching bow tie.

In a sweet family photo, Petra's four children matched the bride and groom. The couple's little girl Millie, 18 months, and Petra's daughter with her ex James Stunt, Lavinia, nine, wore white tulle dresses with tiaras in their hair, and Petra's six-year-old twins Andrew and James looked smart in tuxes like Sam.

Petra's children matched the bride and groom

"16. 7. 2022 love you to eternity," the mother-of-four captioned the photo, and her followers were quick to praise their outfits. "All of you in white dresses, this melts me. Happily ever after," wrote one, and another added: "Awww what a beautiful family. Congrats." A third penned: "Congrats! You all look amazing."

Petra and Sam live in Los Angeles, but they flew into the UK last week ahead of their wedding day. Petra's father, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, revealed the location and details of their special day were kept under wraps until the last minute, even among the family members.

