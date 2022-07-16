Petra Ecclestone weds Sam Palmer in lavish London wedding The heiress flew into the UK for her wedding

Petra Ecclestone has married her partner Sam Palmer in a beautiful ceremony in London following a five-year relationship.

Jay Rutland, the husband of Petra's sister Tamara shared a sneek peak of the celebrations, with a picture of Petra's two sons wearing silk pyjamas embroidered with the words "page boy" on the back. Sam later shared another picture of the two boys, calling them the "best men," and later posted picture of his ring finger, writing: "I can't believe I am a married man."







Sam also took to Instagram in the early houts of the morning, sharing a series of pictures of him and Petra over the years, writing: "Happy Wedding Day to the absolute love of my life @petraecclestoneofficial."

Friends including Naomi Genes-Williams and Sarah Maxwell also posted on social media praising the pair and celebrating thei r love story which Petra shared.

Petra and Sam live in Los Angeles, but they flew into the UK last week ahead of their big day, which the couple even kept under wraps from her family.

Her father, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, revealed he wasn't aware of the location or details about their wedding, which events company Banana Splits organised.

Sam took to social media after the ceremony

"They're getting married this weekend, somewhere in London. I don't know the exact location because Petra hasn't told me yet," Bernie told FEMAIL.

"It's wonderful news. Let's hope she will be happier than she was in her last marriage."

The 91-year-old continued: "I think she's chosen a good guy. I don't know Sam very well because they live in the States and I don't see them very often. I've met him a few times and like him. Hopefully, I'll get to know him a little better."

Petra was married to ex-husband James Stunt from 2011 to 2017 and has three children with him

Petra previously married businessman James Stunt in 2011, but they split in 2017.

During their six-year marriage, the former couple welcomed three children: daughter Lavinia, nine, and six-year-old twins Andrew and James.

Sam on the way to the wedding

She has also since given birth to daughter Millie, 18 months, with recruitment company boss Sam.

Petra and Sam met in 2017 through her brother-in-law Jay Rutland, and they announced their engagement just one year later.

Petra and Tamara at her hen party

The heiress recently celebrated her hen party with her sister Tamara and close friends.

Clips on her Instagram Stories show the bridal party wearing masks of Petra's face while sitting at a table with glasses of champagne and sweet treats.

The bride looked stunning in a strapless blue metallic gown with an embellished 'Bride' hat, while Tamara wore a silver sequin dress. Gushing about her sister in a social media post, Petra wrote: "Thank you for the best night and being the best sister and best friend ever. I wouldn't want to do life without you. Love you @tamaraecclestoneofficial."