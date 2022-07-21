JLo and Ben Affleck's bittersweet wedding photo features their children The couple just tied the knot in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are basking in the wedded bliss days after they said 'I Do' at a chapel in Sin City.

But the pair's big day was missing some very special people, as proven by a photo the singer shared on her website, On the JLo.

The mom-of-two posted a snapshot which soon went viral showing her 14-year-old Emme, sitting next to Ben's middle child, Seraphina, in an Elvis car following the ceremony.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

However, none of their other children are believed to have attended the nuptials, making it somewhat of a bittersweet occasion. Fans began reposting the image, and questioning why only two kids featured.

Jennifer is mom to twins, Emme and Max, and Ben shares three children Samuel, Seraphine, and Violet with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

According to Page Six, the actor didn't tell the Yes Day actress about his upcoming wedding until the day before it took place.

Jennifer's child Emme was at the ceremony

Their oldest child is believed to have stayed home with Jennifer and the whereabouts of the others has not been revealed.

While the world was surprised when JLo and Ben eloped to Las Vegas, on 16 July, there's one person who wasn't taken back.

Jennifer's mom, Guadalupe 'Lupe' Rodríguez, called her new son-in-law the singer's "true love", according to The View's Sunny Hostin.

Ben shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

Speaking on the show on Monday following the news of 'Bennifer's' wedding, Sunny revealed that she had spoken to Guadalupe, who gave Ben her seal of approval.

"I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," Sunny said. "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love."

Jennifer confirmed on Sunday that she had married Ben at the Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to." She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

