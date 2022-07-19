Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning second wedding for friends and family Their first wedding was only attended by their children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a second wedding for their family and friends after eloping to Las Vegas for a small ceremony.

The two wed on 16 July with. reportedly. their five children as witnesses; Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, and Ben's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Now, the newlyweds are planning a big bash by the end of July "for everyone they love but could not invite".

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Page Six reports that friends including Ben's brother Casey, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer's long-time friend Drea de Matteo have been invited. It is thought to be taking place in Georgia where Ben has an 87-acre property.

Court records showed that the couple, whose full names are Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

The couple, who reunited in 2021 after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April, with JLo showcasing her stunning green ring as she shared the news.

Jennifer later confirmed their nuptials, writing in her newsletter: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

Ben and Jen wed in Vegas

The 52-year-old said she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot and were wed at Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing.

She shared several photos of her in a wedding gown.

One shows Ben kissing her, while she laughs, while another shows them both smiling happily at the camera. "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" she finished.

It is thought some of their five children joined them

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.