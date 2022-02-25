Holly Willoughby discusses anger in marriage with Dan Baldwin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is known as the light-hearted TV favourite who is often in giggles with This Morning co-star Philip Schofield, but even she has disagreements with her husband Dan Baldwin behind closed doors.

The Dancing on Ice host made some rare comments about feeling "frightening" anger in her marriage in her book Reflections – even if it is about mundane things such as what to watch on TV. Holly wrote: "If I'm watching something on TV and my husband suddenly asks, 'Why are you watching this [expletive]?', it'll spark something deep inside and I will get disproportionately angry about it.

"But actually I'm angry because I subconsciously feel as though someone's trying to control what I'm doing.

"My husband absolutely isn't trying to control me, but I'm getting a really strong reaction, so maybe I'm worried about control in my life."

The This Morning star revealed how anger has helped her marriage

Holly also confessed that she is no longer afraid of anger as she thinks it has actually been beneficial to their marriage, allowing the couple to address and work through their problems.

At An Evening With Holly Willoughby, the 40-year-old mother-of-three explained: "When I started to reconnect with my emotions I found I was getting angry all the time. And Dan's like, 'I wish you could not be so angry'. So I would be getting really angry and he would be like, 'I'm not sure this is good'.

Holly re-wore her dress for the royal wedding in 2018

"It was scary and frightening but I thought, 'Let's just stick with it and see where it goes'. And now I love it! Because talking through your problems can take you months or weeks but in a hot flash of anger you'll shout something and rip the band-aid off. You don't have to be afraid of it or be scared by it."

Holly and Dan met in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, where Holly was a presenter and he worked as a producer. Three years later on 4 August 2007, the pair said 'I do' in front of a star-studded guest list at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle. They are now parents to three children: Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven.

